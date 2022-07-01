Pet Food Microalgae Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Pet Food Microalgae market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Pet Food Microalgae market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Pet Food Microalgae market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/362136/pet-food-microalgae

Segment by Type

Spirulina

Chlorella

Haematococcus

Others

Segment by Application

Dog Feed

Cat Feed

Birds

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

DIC Corporation

Cyanotech Corporation

Koninkliijke

Roquette Frères

BASF

Fuji Chemical Industries

Parry Nutraceuticals

Beijing Gingko Group

KDI Ingredients

Sinoway Industrial

INNOBIO Corporation

Yunnan Alphy Biotech

Algaecan Biotech

Algatechnologies

Cardax

Igene Biotechnology

Fenchem Biotek

AstaReal

Simris

Valensa International

Microphyte

Kunming Biogenic

Yemoja

Allma (Allmicroalgae)

Global EcoPower (Cyane)

Archimede Ricerche

Green A Biological

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Pet Food Microalgae consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Pet Food Microalgae market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pet Food Microalgae manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pet Food Microalgae with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Pet Food Microalgae submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Pet Food Microalgae companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Pet Food Microalgae Product Introduction

1.2 Global Pet Food Microalgae Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Pet Food Microalgae Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Pet Food Microalgae Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Pet Food Microalgae Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Pet Food Microalgae Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Pet Food Microalgae Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Pet Food Microalgae Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Pet Food Microalgae in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Pet Food Microalgae Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Pet Food Microalgae Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Pet Food Microalgae Industry Trends

1.5.2 Pet Food Microalgae Market Drivers

1.5.3 Pet Food Microalgae Market Challenges

1.5.4 Pet Food Microalgae Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Pet Food Microalgae Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Spirulina

2.1.2 Chlorella

2.1.3 Haematococcus

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Pet Food Microalgae Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Pet Food Microalgae Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Pet Food Microalgae Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Pet Food Microalgae Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Pet Food Microalgae Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Pet Food Microalgae Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Pet Food Microalgae Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Pet Food Microalgae Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Pet Food Microalgae Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Dog Feed

3.1.2 Cat Feed

3.1.3 Birds

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Pet Food Microalgae Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Pet Food Microalgae Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Pet Food Microalgae Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Pet Food Microalgae Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Pet Food Microalgae Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Pet Food Microalgae Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Pet Food Microalgae Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Pet Food Microalgae Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Pet Food Microalgae Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Pet Food Microalgae Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Pet Food Microalgae Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Pet Food Microalgae Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Pet Food Microalgae Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Pet Food Microalgae Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Pet Food Microalgae Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Pet Food Microalgae Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Pet Food Microalgae in 2021

4.2.3 Global Pet Food Microalgae Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Pet Food Microalgae Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Pet Food Microalgae Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Pet Food Microalgae Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Pet Food Microalgae Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Pet Food Microalgae Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Pet Food Microalgae Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Pet Food Microalgae Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Pet Food Microalgae Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Pet Food Microalgae Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Pet Food Microalgae Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Pet Food Microalgae Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Pet Food Microalgae Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Pet Food Microalgae Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Pet Food Microalgae Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Pet Food Microalgae Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Pet Food Microalgae Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Pet Food Microalgae Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Pet Food Microalgae Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Microalgae Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Microalgae Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Pet Food Microalgae Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Pet Food Microalgae Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Pet Food Microalgae Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Pet Food Microalgae Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Pet Food Microalgae Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Pet Food Microalgae Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 DIC Corporation

7.1.1 DIC Corporation Corporation Information

7.1.2 DIC Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 DIC Corporation Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 DIC Corporation Pet Food Microalgae Products Offered

7.1.5 DIC Corporation Recent Development

7.2 Cyanotech Corporation

7.2.1 Cyanotech Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 Cyanotech Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Cyanotech Corporation Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Cyanotech Corporation Pet Food Microalgae Products Offered

7.2.5 Cyanotech Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Koninkliijke

7.3.1 Koninkliijke Corporation Information

7.3.2 Koninkliijke Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Koninkliijke Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Koninkliijke Pet Food Microalgae Products Offered

7.3.5 Koninkliijke Recent Development

7.4 Roquette Frères

7.4.1 Roquette Frères Corporation Information

7.4.2 Roquette Frères Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Roquette Frères Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Roquette Frères Pet Food Microalgae Products Offered

7.4.5 Roquette Frères Recent Development

7.5 BASF

7.5.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.5.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 BASF Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 BASF Pet Food Microalgae Products Offered

7.5.5 BASF Recent Development

7.6 Fuji Chemical Industries

7.6.1 Fuji Chemical Industries Corporation Information

7.6.2 Fuji Chemical Industries Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Fuji Chemical Industries Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Fuji Chemical Industries Pet Food Microalgae Products Offered

7.6.5 Fuji Chemical Industries Recent Development

7.7 Parry Nutraceuticals

7.7.1 Parry Nutraceuticals Corporation Information

7.7.2 Parry Nutraceuticals Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Parry Nutraceuticals Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Parry Nutraceuticals Pet Food Microalgae Products Offered

7.7.5 Parry Nutraceuticals Recent Development

7.8 Beijing Gingko Group

7.8.1 Beijing Gingko Group Corporation Information

7.8.2 Beijing Gingko Group Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Beijing Gingko Group Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Beijing Gingko Group Pet Food Microalgae Products Offered

7.8.5 Beijing Gingko Group Recent Development

7.9 KDI Ingredients

7.9.1 KDI Ingredients Corporation Information

7.9.2 KDI Ingredients Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 KDI Ingredients Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 KDI Ingredients Pet Food Microalgae Products Offered

7.9.5 KDI Ingredients Recent Development

7.10 Sinoway Industrial

7.10.1 Sinoway Industrial Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sinoway Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sinoway Industrial Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sinoway Industrial Pet Food Microalgae Products Offered

7.10.5 Sinoway Industrial Recent Development

7.11 INNOBIO Corporation

7.11.1 INNOBIO Corporation Corporation Information

7.11.2 INNOBIO Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 INNOBIO Corporation Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 INNOBIO Corporation Pet Food Microalgae Products Offered

7.11.5 INNOBIO Corporation Recent Development

7.12 Yunnan Alphy Biotech

7.12.1 Yunnan Alphy Biotech Corporation Information

7.12.2 Yunnan Alphy Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Yunnan Alphy Biotech Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Yunnan Alphy Biotech Products Offered

7.12.5 Yunnan Alphy Biotech Recent Development

7.13 Algaecan Biotech

7.13.1 Algaecan Biotech Corporation Information

7.13.2 Algaecan Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Algaecan Biotech Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Algaecan Biotech Products Offered

7.13.5 Algaecan Biotech Recent Development

7.14 Algatechnologies

7.14.1 Algatechnologies Corporation Information

7.14.2 Algatechnologies Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Algatechnologies Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Algatechnologies Products Offered

7.14.5 Algatechnologies Recent Development

7.15 Cardax

7.15.1 Cardax Corporation Information

7.15.2 Cardax Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Cardax Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Cardax Products Offered

7.15.5 Cardax Recent Development

7.16 Igene Biotechnology

7.16.1 Igene Biotechnology Corporation Information

7.16.2 Igene Biotechnology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Igene Biotechnology Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Igene Biotechnology Products Offered

7.16.5 Igene Biotechnology Recent Development

7.17 Fenchem Biotek

7.17.1 Fenchem Biotek Corporation Information

7.17.2 Fenchem Biotek Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Fenchem Biotek Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Fenchem Biotek Products Offered

7.17.5 Fenchem Biotek Recent Development

7.18 AstaReal

7.18.1 AstaReal Corporation Information

7.18.2 AstaReal Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 AstaReal Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 AstaReal Products Offered

7.18.5 AstaReal Recent Development

7.19 Simris

7.19.1 Simris Corporation Information

7.19.2 Simris Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Simris Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Simris Products Offered

7.19.5 Simris Recent Development

7.20 Valensa International

7.20.1 Valensa International Corporation Information

7.20.2 Valensa International Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Valensa International Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Valensa International Products Offered

7.20.5 Valensa International Recent Development

7.21 Microphyte

7.21.1 Microphyte Corporation Information

7.21.2 Microphyte Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Microphyte Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Microphyte Products Offered

7.21.5 Microphyte Recent Development

7.22 Kunming Biogenic

7.22.1 Kunming Biogenic Corporation Information

7.22.2 Kunming Biogenic Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Kunming Biogenic Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Kunming Biogenic Products Offered

7.22.5 Kunming Biogenic Recent Development

7.23 Yemoja

7.23.1 Yemoja Corporation Information

7.23.2 Yemoja Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Yemoja Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Yemoja Products Offered

7.23.5 Yemoja Recent Development

7.24 Allma (Allmicroalgae)

7.24.1 Allma (Allmicroalgae) Corporation Information

7.24.2 Allma (Allmicroalgae) Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Allma (Allmicroalgae) Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Allma (Allmicroalgae) Products Offered

7.24.5 Allma (Allmicroalgae) Recent Development

7.25 Global EcoPower (Cyane)

7.25.1 Global EcoPower (Cyane) Corporation Information

7.25.2 Global EcoPower (Cyane) Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Global EcoPower (Cyane) Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Global EcoPower (Cyane) Products Offered

7.25.5 Global EcoPower (Cyane) Recent Development

7.26 Archimede Ricerche

7.26.1 Archimede Ricerche Corporation Information

7.26.2 Archimede Ricerche Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Archimede Ricerche Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Archimede Ricerche Products Offered

7.26.5 Archimede Ricerche Recent Development

7.27 Green A Biological

7.27.1 Green A Biological Corporation Information

7.27.2 Green A Biological Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Green A Biological Pet Food Microalgae Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Green A Biological Products Offered

7.27.5 Green A Biological Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Pet Food Microalgae Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Pet Food Microalgae Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Pet Food Microalgae Distributors

8.3 Pet Food Microalgae Production Mode & Process

8.4 Pet Food Microalgae Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Pet Food Microalgae Sales Channels

8.4.2 Pet Food Microalgae Distributors

8.5 Pet Food Microalgae Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/362136/pet-food-microalgae

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

Customization of the Report:

This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please contact with us ([email protected]), who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States