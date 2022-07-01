E-learning Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States E-learning Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

E-learning Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States E-learning market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

E-learning market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-learning market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the E-learning market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/301798/e-learning

E-learning Market Segment by Type

Online

Blended

E-learning Market Segment by Application

Enterprise

Academic

Other

The report on the E-learning market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

SAP

Skillsoft

Oracle

Blackboard

Cornerstone

GP Strategies

Saba

SAI Global

NAVEX Global

Infor

D2L Corporation

Articulate

Adobe

City&Guilds Kineo

CrossKnowledge

LRN

Expertus

EI Design

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global E-learning consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of E-learning market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-learning manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-learning with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of E-learning submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global E-learning Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global E-learning Market Size by Region

5.1 Global E-learning Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global E-learning Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global E-learning Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global E-learning Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global E-learning Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global E-learning Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global E-learning Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America E-learning Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America E-learning Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific E-learning Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific E-learning Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe E-learning Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe E-learning Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America E-learning Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America E-learning Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa E-learning Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa E-learning Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 SAP

7.1.1 SAP Company Details

7.1.2 SAP Business Overview

7.1.3 SAP E-learning Introduction

7.1.4 SAP Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 SAP Recent Development

7.2 Skillsoft

7.2.1 Skillsoft Company Details

7.2.2 Skillsoft Business Overview

7.2.3 Skillsoft E-learning Introduction

7.2.4 Skillsoft Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Skillsoft Recent Development

7.3 Oracle

7.3.1 Oracle Company Details

7.3.2 Oracle Business Overview

7.3.3 Oracle E-learning Introduction

7.3.4 Oracle Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Oracle Recent Development

7.4 Blackboard

7.4.1 Blackboard Company Details

7.4.2 Blackboard Business Overview

7.4.3 Blackboard E-learning Introduction

7.4.4 Blackboard Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Blackboard Recent Development

7.5 Cornerstone

7.5.1 Cornerstone Company Details

7.5.2 Cornerstone Business Overview

7.5.3 Cornerstone E-learning Introduction

7.5.4 Cornerstone Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Cornerstone Recent Development

7.6 GP Strategies

7.6.1 GP Strategies Company Details

7.6.2 GP Strategies Business Overview

7.6.3 GP Strategies E-learning Introduction

7.6.4 GP Strategies Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 GP Strategies Recent Development

7.7 Saba

7.7.1 Saba Company Details

7.7.2 Saba Business Overview

7.7.3 Saba E-learning Introduction

7.7.4 Saba Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Saba Recent Development

7.8 SAI Global

7.8.1 SAI Global Company Details

7.8.2 SAI Global Business Overview

7.8.3 SAI Global E-learning Introduction

7.8.4 SAI Global Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 SAI Global Recent Development

7.9 NAVEX Global

7.9.1 NAVEX Global Company Details

7.9.2 NAVEX Global Business Overview

7.9.3 NAVEX Global E-learning Introduction

7.9.4 NAVEX Global Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 NAVEX Global Recent Development

7.10 Infor

7.10.1 Infor Company Details

7.10.2 Infor Business Overview

7.10.3 Infor E-learning Introduction

7.10.4 Infor Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Infor Recent Development

7.11 D2L Corporation

7.11.1 D2L Corporation Company Details

7.11.2 D2L Corporation Business Overview

7.11.3 D2L Corporation E-learning Introduction

7.11.4 D2L Corporation Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 D2L Corporation Recent Development

7.12 Articulate

7.12.1 Articulate Company Details

7.12.2 Articulate Business Overview

7.12.3 Articulate E-learning Introduction

7.12.4 Articulate Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Articulate Recent Development

7.13 Adobe

7.13.1 Adobe Company Details

7.13.2 Adobe Business Overview

7.13.3 Adobe E-learning Introduction

7.13.4 Adobe Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Adobe Recent Development

7.14 City&Guilds Kineo

7.14.1 City&Guilds Kineo Company Details

7.14.2 City&Guilds Kineo Business Overview

7.14.3 City&Guilds Kineo E-learning Introduction

7.14.4 City&Guilds Kineo Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 City&Guilds Kineo Recent Development

7.15 CrossKnowledge

7.15.1 CrossKnowledge Company Details

7.15.2 CrossKnowledge Business Overview

7.15.3 CrossKnowledge E-learning Introduction

7.15.4 CrossKnowledge Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 CrossKnowledge Recent Development

7.16 LRN

7.16.1 LRN Company Details

7.16.2 LRN Business Overview

7.16.3 LRN E-learning Introduction

7.16.4 LRN Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 LRN Recent Development

7.17 Expertus

7.17.1 Expertus Company Details

7.17.2 Expertus Business Overview

7.17.3 Expertus E-learning Introduction

7.17.4 Expertus Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Expertus Recent Development

7.18 EI Design

7.18.1 EI Design Company Details

7.18.2 EI Design Business Overview

7.18.3 EI Design E-learning Introduction

7.18.4 EI Design Revenue in E-learning Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 EI Design Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/301798/e-learning

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States