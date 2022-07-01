Expert Witness Services Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Expert Witness Services market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Expert Witness Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Expert Witness Services market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Consulting

Research

Witness

Segment by Application

Legal

Financial

Pharma & Healthcare

Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Intertek

ForensisGroup

Expert Witness

Cahn Litigation

Element

LITLI Group

Expert Institute

Kroll

DRI

Thomas Neches

Third Stage Consulting Group

BIA Experts

EcoResults

HKA

TASA

iFranchise Group

Andover

Round Table Group

Safinah Group

Sandberg

CONSOR IP

London Economics

EMG Solicitors

Chemistry Matters

Evidence Solutions

DAC Consulting

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Expert Witness Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Expert Witness Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Expert Witness Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Expert Witness Services with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Expert Witness Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Expert Witness Services companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Expert Witness Services Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Expert Witness Services Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Expert Witness Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Expert Witness Services Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Expert Witness Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Expert Witness Services in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Expert Witness Services Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Expert Witness Services Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Expert Witness Services Industry Trends

1.4.2 Expert Witness Services Market Drivers

1.4.3 Expert Witness Services Market Challenges

1.4.4 Expert Witness Services Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Expert Witness Services by Type

2.1 Expert Witness Services Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Consulting

2.1.2 Research

2.1.3 Witness

2.2 Global Expert Witness Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Expert Witness Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Expert Witness Services Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Expert Witness Services Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Expert Witness Services by Application

3.1 Expert Witness Services Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Legal

3.1.2 Financial

3.1.3 Pharma & Healthcare

3.1.4 Agriculture

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Expert Witness Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Expert Witness Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Expert Witness Services Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Expert Witness Services Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Expert Witness Services Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Expert Witness Services Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Expert Witness Services Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Expert Witness Services Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Expert Witness Services Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Expert Witness Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Expert Witness Services in 2021

4.2.3 Global Expert Witness Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Expert Witness Services Headquarters, Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Expert Witness Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Expert Witness Services Companies Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Expert Witness Services Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Expert Witness Services Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Expert Witness Services Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Expert Witness Services Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Expert Witness Services Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Expert Witness Services Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Expert Witness Services Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Expert Witness Services Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Expert Witness Services Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Expert Witness Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Expert Witness Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Expert Witness Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Expert Witness Services Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Expert Witness Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Expert Witness Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Expert Witness Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Expert Witness Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Expert Witness Services Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Expert Witness Services Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Intertek

7.1.1 Intertek Company Details

7.1.2 Intertek Business Overview

7.1.3 Intertek Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.1.4 Intertek Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Intertek Recent Development

7.2 ForensisGroup

7.2.1 ForensisGroup Company Details

7.2.2 ForensisGroup Business Overview

7.2.3 ForensisGroup Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.2.4 ForensisGroup Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 ForensisGroup Recent Development

7.3 Expert Witness

7.3.1 Expert Witness Company Details

7.3.2 Expert Witness Business Overview

7.3.3 Expert Witness Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.3.4 Expert Witness Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Expert Witness Recent Development

7.4 Cahn Litigation

7.4.1 Cahn Litigation Company Details

7.4.2 Cahn Litigation Business Overview

7.4.3 Cahn Litigation Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.4.4 Cahn Litigation Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Cahn Litigation Recent Development

7.5 Element

7.5.1 Element Company Details

7.5.2 Element Business Overview

7.5.3 Element Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.5.4 Element Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Element Recent Development

7.6 LITLI Group

7.6.1 LITLI Group Company Details

7.6.2 LITLI Group Business Overview

7.6.3 LITLI Group Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.6.4 LITLI Group Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 LITLI Group Recent Development

7.7 Expert Institute

7.7.1 Expert Institute Company Details

7.7.2 Expert Institute Business Overview

7.7.3 Expert Institute Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.7.4 Expert Institute Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Expert Institute Recent Development

7.8 Kroll

7.8.1 Kroll Company Details

7.8.2 Kroll Business Overview

7.8.3 Kroll Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.8.4 Kroll Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Kroll Recent Development

7.9 DRI

7.9.1 DRI Company Details

7.9.2 DRI Business Overview

7.9.3 DRI Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.9.4 DRI Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 DRI Recent Development

7.10 Thomas Neches

7.10.1 Thomas Neches Company Details

7.10.2 Thomas Neches Business Overview

7.10.3 Thomas Neches Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.10.4 Thomas Neches Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Thomas Neches Recent Development

7.11 Third Stage Consulting Group

7.11.1 Third Stage Consulting Group Company Details

7.11.2 Third Stage Consulting Group Business Overview

7.11.3 Third Stage Consulting Group Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.11.4 Third Stage Consulting Group Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Third Stage Consulting Group Recent Development

7.12 BIA Experts

7.12.1 BIA Experts Company Details

7.12.2 BIA Experts Business Overview

7.12.3 BIA Experts Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.12.4 BIA Experts Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 BIA Experts Recent Development

7.13 EcoResults

7.13.1 EcoResults Company Details

7.13.2 EcoResults Business Overview

7.13.3 EcoResults Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.13.4 EcoResults Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 EcoResults Recent Development

7.14 HKA

7.14.1 HKA Company Details

7.14.2 HKA Business Overview

7.14.3 HKA Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.14.4 HKA Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 HKA Recent Development

7.15 TASA

7.15.1 TASA Company Details

7.15.2 TASA Business Overview

7.15.3 TASA Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.15.4 TASA Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 TASA Recent Development

7.16 iFranchise Group

7.16.1 iFranchise Group Company Details

7.16.2 iFranchise Group Business Overview

7.16.3 iFranchise Group Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.16.4 iFranchise Group Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 iFranchise Group Recent Development

7.17 Andover

7.17.1 Andover Company Details

7.17.2 Andover Business Overview

7.17.3 Andover Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.17.4 Andover Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Andover Recent Development

7.18 Round Table Group

7.18.1 Round Table Group Company Details

7.18.2 Round Table Group Business Overview

7.18.3 Round Table Group Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.18.4 Round Table Group Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Round Table Group Recent Development

7.19 Safinah Group

7.19.1 Safinah Group Company Details

7.19.2 Safinah Group Business Overview

7.19.3 Safinah Group Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.19.4 Safinah Group Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Safinah Group Recent Development

7.20 Sandberg

7.20.1 Sandberg Company Details

7.20.2 Sandberg Business Overview

7.20.3 Sandberg Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.20.4 Sandberg Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 Sandberg Recent Development

7.21 CONSOR IP

7.21.1 CONSOR IP Company Details

7.21.2 CONSOR IP Business Overview

7.21.3 CONSOR IP Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.21.4 CONSOR IP Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 CONSOR IP Recent Development

7.22 London Economics

7.22.1 London Economics Company Details

7.22.2 London Economics Business Overview

7.22.3 London Economics Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.22.4 London Economics Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.22.5 London Economics Recent Development

7.23 EMG Solicitors

7.23.1 EMG Solicitors Company Details

7.23.2 EMG Solicitors Business Overview

7.23.3 EMG Solicitors Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.23.4 EMG Solicitors Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.23.5 EMG Solicitors Recent Development

7.24 Chemistry Matters

7.24.1 Chemistry Matters Company Details

7.24.2 Chemistry Matters Business Overview

7.24.3 Chemistry Matters Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.24.4 Chemistry Matters Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.24.5 Chemistry Matters Recent Development

7.25 Evidence Solutions

7.25.1 Evidence Solutions Company Details

7.25.2 Evidence Solutions Business Overview

7.25.3 Evidence Solutions Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.25.4 Evidence Solutions Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.25.5 Evidence Solutions Recent Development

7.26 DAC Consulting

7.26.1 DAC Consulting Company Details

7.26.2 DAC Consulting Business Overview

7.26.3 DAC Consulting Expert Witness Services Introduction

7.26.4 DAC Consulting Revenue in Expert Witness Services Business (2017-2022)

7.26.5 DAC Consulting Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

