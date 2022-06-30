2022 Global Brain Computer Interface Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Brain Computer Interface market was valued at 102.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.97% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A brain computer interface (BCI) is a revolutionary system that facilitates a direct communication pathway between a functional brain and peripheral electronic devices that are used to calibrate the movement in physically challenged individuals. A brain computer interface system records the brain signal from the surface of the cortex, through signaling devices implanted within the brain or from the sensors placed over the scalp.These signals are then transmitted to the connected peripheral device that enables the operator to perform numerous tasks. With the help of a brain computer interface system, the paralyzed and handicapped individuals can overcome their physical challenges and perform various day-to-day tasks. The primary function of a brain computer interface device is to intercept the electrical signals that pass between the neurons and transmit them to an external device. Brain computer interface (BCI) is also referred to as a brain machine interface (BMI), direct neural interface (DNI), or mind machine interface (MMI). Numerous technological developments in the field of computation, human sensing, along with the application of brain computer interface technology for entertainment, gaming, communication, and control, are some of the major factors that drive the growth of the brain computer interface market size. Intensive research carried out to develop a cure for paralyzing brain disorders and injuries is likely to boost the brain computer interface market. However, the ethical problem faced during the research, i.e. use of brain computer interface on patients whose informed consent cannot be obtained, can act as a restraint for the brain computer interface industry.

By Market Verdors:

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Mind Solutions

Advanced Brain Monitoring

Quantum Applied Science and Research

Cadwell Laboratories

OpenBCI

Cortech Solutions

NeuroSky

Emotiv

Guger Technologies OEG

By Types:

Invasive

Non-invasive

Partially invasive

By Applications:

Healthcare

Communication and control

Entertainment and gaming

Smart home control

