2022 Global Lead Frame Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Lead Frame market was valued at 393.02 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.52% from 2021 to 2027

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A lead frame consists of a die mounting paddle and lead fingers. The die paddle serves primarily to mechanically support the die during package manufacture. The lead fingers connect the die to the circuitry external to the package.The lead frame market itself has gone from a growth market to the mature phase, resulting in over-commoditization of lead frame products. According to the report, global revenue for lead frame was valued at $ 3781.24 million in 2017, and is expected to generate revenue of $ 4926.21 million by end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.51% between 2017 and 2023. Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (SMM) has withdrawn from the lead frame business, based on an assessment of the changing business environment. The lead frame market itself has gone from a growth market to the mature phase, resulting in over-commoditization of lead frame products. Moreover, the emergence of Chinese local manufacturers has intensified competition for these products. On March 17, 2017, Chang Wah Technology purchased SH Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based investment company, from SH Materials Co., Ltd. (SHM). In 2017, Jin Lin Technology has merger and acquisition three power device lead manufacturer from Japan Sumitomo Metals (SMM), which are SH Precision Co., Ltd (Japan), Suzhou SH Precision Co., Ltd (China) and Malaysian SH Precision Sdn Bhd (Malaysia). Nowadays, Jih Lin Technology is status as the top 3 power devices lead frame manufacturer of the world.

By Market Verdors:

