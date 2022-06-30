Global Modular Flooring Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Flexible LVT
Rigid LVT
Segment by Application
Workplace
Healthcare
Education
Retail
Household
Others
By Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES
SHAW INDUSTRIES
TARKETT
ARMSTRONG FLOORING INC.
FORBO
INTERFACE
GERFLOR
MANNINGTON MILLS INC.
BEAULIEU INTERNATIONAL GROUP
TOLI CORPORATION
MILLIKEN & COMPANY
CONGOLEUM
JAMES HALSTEAD
THE DIXIE GROUP
VICTORIA PLC
BALTA INDUSTRIES
LG HAUSYS
NORA SYSTEMS
RESPONSIVE INDUSTRIES LTD.
PARADOR
ADORE FLOORS
AMERICAN BILTRITE
WELLMADE PERFORMANCE FLOORS
JIANGSU TAIDE DECORATION MATERIALS CO., LTD
Table of content
1 Modular Flooring Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Modular Flooring
1.2 Modular Flooring Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Modular Flooring Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2022-2028)
1.2.2 Flexible LVT
1.2.3 Rigid LVT
1.3 Modular Flooring Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Modular Flooring Sales Comparison by Application: (2022-2028)
1.3.2 Workplace
1.3.3 Healthcare
1.3.4 Education
1.3.5 Retail
1.3.6 Household
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Global Modular Flooring Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
1.4.1 Global Modular Flooring Revenue 2017-2028
1.4.2 Global Modular Flooring Sales 2017-2028
1.4.3 Modular Flooring Market Size by Region: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2028
2 Modular Flooring Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Modular Flooring Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Modular Flooring Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Modular Flooring Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.4 Manufacturers Modular Flooring Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
2.5 Modular Flooring Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Modular Flooring Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Modular Flooring Players Market Share by Revenue
2.5.3 Global Modular Flooring Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1,
