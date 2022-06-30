Global Furfurylamine Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Furfurylamine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Furfurylamine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Purity ?99%

Purity ?98%

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Corrosion Inhibitors

Other

By Company

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.

Changzhou Huayang Technology Co., Ltd.

Hubei Jiangyan Tianxiang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Liyang Yutian Chemical Co., Ltd.

MINAFIN

Pingquan Fengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Yuexing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Pennakem

Galaxy Laboratories

Sisco Research Laboratories

Loba Chemie

Azelis

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Furfurylamine Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Furfurylamine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Purity ?99%

1.2.3 Purity ?98%

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Furfurylamine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.3 Corrosion Inhibitors

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Furfurylamine Production

2.1 Global Furfurylamine Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Furfurylamine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Furfurylamine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Furfurylamine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Furfurylamine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

3 Global Furfurylamine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Furfurylamine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Furfurylamine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Furfurylamine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Furfurylamine Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Furfurylamine Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Furfurylamine by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Furfurylamine Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Furfurylamine Revenue by Region (2017-2022)



