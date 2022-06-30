Global Furfurylamine Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Furfurylamine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Furfurylamine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Purity ?99%
Purity ?98%
Others
Segment by Application
Pharmaceuticals
Corrosion Inhibitors
Other
By Company
Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Changzhou Huayang Technology Co., Ltd.
Hubei Jiangyan Tianxiang Chemical Co., Ltd.
Liyang Yutian Chemical Co., Ltd.
MINAFIN
Pingquan Fengsheng Chemical Co., Ltd.
Shandong Yuexing Chemical Co., Ltd.
Pennakem
Galaxy Laboratories
Sisco Research Laboratories
Loba Chemie
Azelis
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Furfurylamine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Furfurylamine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Purity ?99%
1.2.3 Purity ?98%
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Furfurylamine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.3 Corrosion Inhibitors
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Furfurylamine Production
2.1 Global Furfurylamine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Furfurylamine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Furfurylamine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Furfurylamine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Furfurylamine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
3 Global Furfurylamine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Furfurylamine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Furfurylamine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Furfurylamine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Furfurylamine Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Furfurylamine Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Furfurylamine by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Furfurylamine Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Furfurylamine Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
