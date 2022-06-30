2022 Global Celecoxib Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Celecoxib market was valued at 1158.64 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.91% from 2021 to 2027.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Celecoxib capsules (patent brand name: CELEBREX), is a new generation of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory and analgesic drugs, mainly through the selective inhibition of coX-2 (COX-2) to inhibit the production of prostaglandins, achieve anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects.The drug is used to relieve symptoms and signs of osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis in adults and has fewer gastrointestinal side effects than traditional non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Data show that more than 400 million people worldwide are currently affected by joint diseases. The prevalence of osteoarthritis is 17 percent among people aged 40, 62 percent among people over 60 and 80 percent among people over 75. The number of patients with arthritis in mainland China is more than 10% of the total population, well over 100 million, and the incidence of arthritis increases with age, and the number of patients is still increasing. At present, the burden of chronic diseases will increase by 40% due to the aging of the population. As the population ages, anti-inflammatory and anti-rheumatic drugs will enter a phase of rapid growth. Globally, whether prescription drugs or non-prescription drugs, Xibu is widely used in clinical practice. At present, the best seller in the international market is Celixib. Celixib market will continue to grow steadily in the next few years. At present, the global Celecoxib market is basically occupied by Pfizer, which has formed an oligopoly. It accounted for 63.39% of the global market in 2019. As of 2019, China relies entirely on Pfizer for celecoxib imports. Since 2020, some domestic drug companies have been gradually approved by FDA and CFDA. The introduction of celecoxib generic drugs by local companies will break the monopoly of import.

