2022 Global Automotive Body Sealing Systems Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Automotive Body Sealing Systems market was valued at 8527.15 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.77% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Body sealing system is commonly made of EPDM rubber and PVC, a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) mix of plastic and rubber, and a thermoplastic olefin (TPO) polymer/filler blend. The goal of body sealing system is to prevent rain and water from entering entirely or partially and accomplishes this by either returning or rerouting water. A secondary goal of body sealing system is to keep interior air in, thus saving energy on heating and air conditioning. The automotive body sealing system means the edges of a vehicle`s windshield, windows, doors and trunk lid, etc. Automobile Sealing System strip is usually made into a hollow sponge foam tube.Global Automotive Body Sealing System key players include Cooper Standard, Toyoda Gosei, Hwaseung, Hutchinson, Nishikawa Rubber, etc. Global top five manufacturers hold a share about 50%. North America is the largest market, with a share about 51%, followed by Europe, and Asia-Pacific. In terms of product, EPDM sealing system is the largest segment, with a share about 80%. And in terms of application, the largest application is passenger vehicle, followed by Commercial Vehicle.

By Market Verdors:

Cooper Standard

Toyoda Gosei

Hwaseung

Hutchinson

Nishikawa Rubber

SaarGummi Group

Henniges Automotive

Standard Profil

Jianxin Zhao`s Group

Kinugawa Rubber Industrial

REHAU

Tokai Kogyo

Zhejiang Xiantong Rubber

Haida Rubber and Plastic

Guizhou Guihang

By Types:

EPDM Sealing System

PVC Sealing System

TPE Sealing System

By Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle



