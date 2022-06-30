2022 Global Hazelnut Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Hazelnut market was valued at 397.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.99% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Hazelnuts are sweet tree nuts that grow in temperate zones. They are primarily cultivated in Turkey, which produces about 60% of the world`s total production. Hazelnuts are rich in protein and have high nutritional value. They have a high amount of dietary fiber that helps reduce cholesterol and the highest amount of proanthocyanidin in the nut family. Hazelnuts are used in products like spreads, chocolate bars, and coffee.The increased awareness about health and nutrition as one of the primary growth factors for this market. Due to the presence of manganese, vitamin E, and thiamine, hazelnuts help improve brain function and reduce the chances of any degenerative disease. It also helps to control cholesterol and cardiovascular diseases. The consumption of hazelnuts is also good for muscles, bones, and skin as hazelnuts are rich in vitamins, folate, protein, and antioxidants. Antioxidants aid in fighting terminal diseases such as cancer and diabetes; whereas, folate is beneficial in preventing neural defects in babies. Hazelnuts are also beneficial for the health-conscious and calorie conscious generation and are recommended by dieticians and nutritionist.

By Market Verdors:

Balsu Gida

Chelmer Foods

Kanegrade

Olam International

Oregon Hazelnuts

Aydin Kuruyemi?

GEONUTS

Pazar Hazelnut Manufacturing & Exporting Company

Poyraz Tarimsal

By Types:

Processed Hazelnut

Unprocessed Hazelnut

By Applications:

Hazelnut-Based Foods

Hazelnut-Based Beverages

Hazelnut Oil

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

