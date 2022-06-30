2022 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) market was valued at 1314.92 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 52.54% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Collaborative robot (Cobots) is a robot intended to physically interact with humans in a shared workspace. In addition, a collaborative robot is less bulky and much easier to operate than other equipment when loads between 50 and 100 kilos must be handled. This is in contrast with other robots, designed to operate autonomously or with limited guidance, which is what most industrial robots were up until the decade of the 2010s. Cobots can have many roles ? from autonomous robots capable of working together with humans in an office environment that can ask you for help, to industrial robots having their protective guards removed as they can react to a human presence under EN ISO 10218 or RSA BSR/T15.1.Collaborative Robot (Cobot) are popular due to their high return on investment and low overall cost, attracting many small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs). Global manufactures mainly distributed in Europe, North America, Japan. Demand for Collaborative Robot (Cobot) is profoundly dependent on increase in automation industry. Universal Robots accounted for 58.04% of the global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) sales market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 12.70%, 12.59% including ABB and Kawasaki.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-collaborative-robot-2022-54

By Market Verdors:

Universal Robots

Techman Robot

FANUC

KUKA

Doosan Robotics

AUBO Robotics

ABB

YASKAWA

Precise Automation

Automata

Productive Robotics

Kawasaki

By Types:

Upto 5kg

5~10 kg

Above 10kg

By Applications:

Automotive

Electronics

Metal and Machining

Plastic and Polymers

Food and Beverages

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-collaborative-robot-2022-54

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Collaborative Robot (Cob

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/machines/global-collaborative-robot-2022-54

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/

Similar Reports:

2022-2027 Global and Regional Collaborative Robot (Cobot) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version