Global Body Armour Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Body Armour market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Body Armour market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Steel
UHMWPE
Aramid
Composite Ceramic
Others
Segment by Application
Defense
Law Enforcement Protection
Civilians
By Company
DuPont
Honeywell International Inc
ArmorSource LLC
Aegis Engineering Ltd
AR500 Armor
BAE Systems
Ballistic Body Armor Pty
Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd.
Ceradyne, Inc.
Hellweg International
Kejo Limited Company
Pacific Safety Products
Point Blank Enterprises
Safariland, LLC.
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Body Armour Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Body Armour Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Steel
1.2.3 UHMWPE
1.2.4 Aramid
1.2.5 Composite Ceramic
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Body Armour Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Defense
1.3.3 Law Enforcement Protection
1.3.4 Civilians
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Body Armour Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Body Armour Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Body Armour Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Body Armour Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Body Armour Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Body Armour by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Body Armour Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Body Armour Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Body Armour Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Body Armour Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Body Armour Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Body Armour Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
3.1.3 Glob
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.grandresearchstore.com/
Similar Reports:
Global and China Body Armour Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global Body Armour Sales Market Report 2021
Global Military Footwear, Apparel and Body Armour? Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition
Global Body Armour Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition