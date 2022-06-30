Uncategorized

Global Heliox Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Heliox market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heliox market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Heliox 70/30

 

Heliox 79/21

 

Heliox 80/20

Segment by Application

Medical Uses

Diving Uses

By Company

BOC Healthcare

Air Liquide Healthcare

Praxair Technology

HycompUSA

VAPOTHERM

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Heliox Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Heliox Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Heliox 70/30
1.2.3 Heliox 79/21
1.2.4 Heliox 80/20
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Heliox Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical Uses
1.3.3 Diving Uses
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Heliox Production
2.1 Global Heliox Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Heliox Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Heliox Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Heliox Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Heliox Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Heliox Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Heliox Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Heliox Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Heliox Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Heliox Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Heliox Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Heliox by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Heliox Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Heliox Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Heliox Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin A

 

