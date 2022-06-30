Global Heliox Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Heliox market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Heliox market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Heliox 70/30
Heliox 79/21
Heliox 80/20
Segment by Application
Medical Uses
Diving Uses
By Company
BOC Healthcare
Air Liquide Healthcare
Praxair Technology
HycompUSA
VAPOTHERM
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Heliox Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Heliox Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Heliox 70/30
1.2.3 Heliox 79/21
1.2.4 Heliox 80/20
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Heliox Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Medical Uses
1.3.3 Diving Uses
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Heliox Production
2.1 Global Heliox Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Heliox Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Heliox Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Heliox Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Heliox Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Heliox Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Heliox Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Heliox Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Heliox Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Heliox Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Heliox Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Heliox by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Heliox Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Heliox Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Heliox Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin A
