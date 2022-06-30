2022 Global Real and Compound Chocolate Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Real and Compound Chocolate market was valued at 6286.05 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.17% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Premium chocolates and other innovative chocolate products involve a combination of high-quality chocolate and healthy ingredients. Premium chocolate snacks are easily accessible at many convenience stores, as well as some international supermarkets. Such healthy trends and innovative chocolate products will drive the real chocolate market at a global level.Europe is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period owing to healthy economic growth and increasing consumption of real & compound chocolate in various food products. However, Asia pacific region including countries China, Japan, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of APAC is the fastest growing region in consumption of real & compound chocolate and is projected to expand at a CAGR 2.6% & 3.5% respectively, during the forecast period 2017-2023. The growing CAGR can be attributed to increase in the demand for confectionery and chocolate as an additive in food products.

By Market Verdors:

Mars Inc. (US)

Mondelez International(US)

The Hershey Co. (US)

Barry Callebaut AG (Switzerland)

Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

Blommer Chocolate Company (US)

Foley`s Candies Ltd. (Canada)

Guittard Chocolate Company

PURATOS Group NV (Belgium)

Ferrero SPA (Italy)

Alpezzi Chocolate (Mexico)

Ghirardelli Chocolate Company (US)

By Types:

Dark

Milk

White

By Applications:

Bakery

Confectionery

Desserts

Syrups

Seasoning

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Real and Compound Chocolate Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Real and Compound Chocolate Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Real and Compound Chocolate Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Real and Compound Chocolate Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Real and Compound Chocolate (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Real and Compound Chocolate Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Real and Compound Chocolate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Real and Compound Chocol

