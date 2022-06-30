2022 Global Milk and Butter Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Milk and Butter market was valued at 19236.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.75% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Milk is an opaque white fluid which is rich in fat and protein, secreted by female mammals for the nourishment of their young.On the basis of product type, Milk-dairy represent the largest share of the worldwide Milk and Butter market, with 95% share. In the applications, Retail segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 60% share of global market. Asia Pacific holds the major share in the market, with a share of 42%.

By Market Verdors:

Nestle

Lactalis

Danone

Fonterra

FrieslandCampina

Dairy Farmers of America

Arla Foods

Saputo

Yili

Mengniu

Muller Group

Amul

Meiji

DFA (Dean Foods)

DMK

Sodiaal

Agropur

Schreiber Foods

Ornua

Land O` Lakes

Organic Valley

By Types:

Milk-dairy

Butter

By Applications:

Retail

Foodservice

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Milk and Butter Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Milk and Butter Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Milk and Butter Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Milk and Butter Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Milk and Butter Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Milk and Butter Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Milk and Butter (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Milk and Butter Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Milk and Butter Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Milk and Butter (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Milk and Butter Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016

