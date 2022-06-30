Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Personal Care Products and Cosmetics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Personal Care Products
Personal Care Cosmetics
Segment by Application
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Specialist Retailers
Independent Retailers
E-commerce
Others
By Company
L?Oreal
Unilever
Procter & Gamble
Estee Lauder
Shiseido
Beiersdorf
Amore Pacific
Avon
Johnson & Johnson
Kao
Chanel
LVMH
Coty
Clarins
Natura Cosmeticos
Revlon
Pechoin
Philips
JALA Group
FLYCO
Shanghai Jawha
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Personal Care Products
1.2.3 Personal Care Cosmetics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Specialist Retailers
1.3.4 Independent Retailers
1.3.5 E-commerce
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Personal Care Products and Cosmetics by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/
Similar Reports: Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition
Halal Cosmetics & Personal Care Products Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Global Halal Cosmetics and Personal Care Products Market Insights and Forecast to 2028