Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Personal Care Products and Cosmetics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Personal Care Products

 

Personal Care Cosmetics

 

Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Independent Retailers

E-commerce

Others

By Company

L?Oreal

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Estee Lauder

Shiseido

Beiersdorf

Amore Pacific

Avon

Johnson & Johnson

Kao

Chanel

LVMH

Coty

Clarins

Natura Cosmeticos

Revlon

Pechoin

Philips

JALA Group

FLYCO

Shanghai Jawha

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Personal Care Products
1.2.3 Personal Care Cosmetics
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
1.3.3 Specialist Retailers
1.3.4 Independent Retailers
1.3.5 E-commerce
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Personal Care Products and Cosmetics by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Personal Care Products and Cosmetics Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
 

 

