2022 Global Almond Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Almond market was valued at 6320.23 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.13% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Almond is a type of edible nuts that with shell or shelled-less, it is the seed of almond tree. Now the almond is mainly harvest in California, United States.USA, Australia, Spain, China, Italy, Turkey, Morocco, etc. are the leading producers in 2016/2017 in the world, and USA, Australia are the most important exporter. About 80% of the Almond is made by the USA all over the world.

By Market Verdors:

Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds

Blue Diamond

Panoche Creek Packing

Spycher Brothers

Select Harvest

Mariani Nut Company

Waterford Nut Co

Treehouse

Belehris Estates

California Gold Almonds

Hilltop Ranch

Harris Family Enterprises

D.V.Enterprise

Harris Woolf California Almonds

Patrocinio Lax

Sran Family Orchards

By Types:

Shelled Type

Inshell Type

By Applications:

Direct Edible

Food Processing

Kitchen Ingredients

