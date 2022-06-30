Global Commercial Office Furniture Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Commercial Office Furniture market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Commercial Office Furniture market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Seating
Tables
Casegood
Other
Segment by Application
School
Hospital
Hotels
Office Building
Other
By Company
Steelcase
Herman Miller
Haworth
HNI Corporation
Okamura Corporation
Kokuyo
ITOKI
Global Furniture Group
Teknion
Knoll
Kimball
KI
Sedus Stoll
EFG
Bene AG
Martela
Kinnarps Holding
Nowy Styl
Ahrend
Henglin Chair Industry
Flokk
Fursys
Sunon
Uchida Yoko
Changjiang Furniture
USM Modular Furniture
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Commercial Office Furniture Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Commercial Office Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Seating
1.2.3 Tables
1.2.4 Casegood
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Commercial Office Furniture Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 School
1.3.3 Hospital
1.3.4 Hotels
1.3.5 Office Building
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Commercial Office Furniture Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Commercial Office Furniture Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Commercial Office Furniture Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Commercial Office Furniture Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Commercial Office Furniture Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Commercial Office Furniture by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Commercial Office Furniture Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Commercial Office Furniture Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Commercial Office Furniture Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Commercial Office
