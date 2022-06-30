2022 Global Palm Oil Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Palm Oil market was valued at 379.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Palm oil is one of the world`s most produced and consumed oils. This cheap, production-efficient and highly stable oil is used in a wide variety of food, cosmetic and hygiene products, and can be used as source for bio-fuel or biodiesel. Most palm oil is produced in Asia, Africa and South America because the trees require warm temperatures, sunshine and plenty of rain in order to maximize production.Global production of palm oil will increase to 62.88 million tons in 2017, and the production is expected to reach to 72.95 million tons in 2022, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 3.02% between 2017 and 2022. Indonesia and Malaysia have still the largest production of palm oil. In the long term, global palm oil demand shows a tendency to increase as the world total population is growing and therefore increasing the consumption of palm oil-based products. India and China will be still the largest consumption of palm oil. The export volume is huge for palm oil industry. Indonesia and Malaysia are the main exporters. Although sales of palm oil brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants must consider adequately the probable risks before entering the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Felda Global Ventures

IOI

Sime Darby Berhad

Musim Mas

Astra Agro Lestari

Bumitama Agri

Genting Group

KLK

WILMAR

RGE Pte

Indofood Agri Resources

Golden Agri Resources

First Resources

Sampoerna Agro

By Types:

Crude Palm Oil

Palm Olein

By Applications:

Foods

Bio-Diesel

Surfactants

Cosmetics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Palm Oil Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Palm Oil Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Palm Oil Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Palm Oil Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Palm Oil Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Palm Oil Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Palm Oil (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Palm Oil Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Palm Oil Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Palm Oil (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Palm Oil Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Palm Oil Revenue and Market Share by Application (201

