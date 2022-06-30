2022 Global Transponder Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Transponder market was valued at 130.9 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.23% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Transponder is a device for receiving and rebroadcasting a signal. Usually, this signal is amplified by the transponder, and can be encoded or modified in other ways.Currently, there are many companies in the global transponder industry, especially in North America and Europe regions. The main top three market players are Intelsat, SES, Eutelsat. The sale of Transponder is about 12384 M USD in 2015. North America region is the largest service market of transponder, with a revenue market share nearly 26.78% in 2015. The second largesse market is Europe regions, with the revenue market share of 26.41% in 2015. Transponder is used in network services, video and Government services. Report data showed that 39.83% of the Transponder market is demanded in video services, 29.65% in network services, and 20.09% in government services in 2015. There are mainly four kinds of Transponder, which are C Band, Ku Band, Ka Band and Others. The production market shares are 34.10%, 61.77%, 2.39% and 1.74% in 2015.

By Market Verdors:

Intelsat

SES

Eutelsat

Loral

Sky Perfect Jsat Corporation

Hispasat

Thaicom Public Company Limited

Nilesat

Arabsat

Turksat

By Types:

C Band

Ku Band

Ka Band

By Applications:

Network Services

Video

Government

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Transponder Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Transponder Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Transponder Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Transponder Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Transponder Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Transponder Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Transponder (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Transponder Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Transponder Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Transponder (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Transponder Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Transponder Revenue

