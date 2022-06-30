2022 Global Baby Food and Infant Formula Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Baby Food and Infant Formula market was valued at 60.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.99% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Baby food is any soft, easily consumed food, other than breastmilk or infant formula, which is made specifically for babies. The food comes in multiple varieties and tastes.Over 80% of the world`s population lives in the developing world, and while global birthrates have steadily decreased across all regions and economic levels over the past 55 years, they remain highest in developing countries, according to the World Bank. In addition, rapid urbanization, the growth of the middle class and rising rates of female participation in the labor force in many developing markets has encouraged the adoption of convenience-oriented lifestyles, making baby food and infant formula more desirable. Baby food and infant formula has various types, including infant formula, baby snacks, baby cereals, bottled & canned baby food and so on. Among the product family, infant formula accounts for the largest market share, which held about 71.04% market share in 2015. As for the consumption region, Asia-Pacifc is the largest consumer, whose consumption was 2150 K MT in 2015, accounting for 41.23% share globally. The followers are Europe and USA, holding about 22.69% and 17.36% share respectively. Marketing channels of baby food and infant formula is also various. Hypermarket, supermarket, drug stores, specialty stores, online sales are the major marketing channels of baby food and infant formula. In the recent few years, with the rapid development of internet, online shopping platform becomes popular. More and more moms prefer to buy baby food and infant formula through the platform, which impacts the traditional marketing channels largely. Since baby is a special group, the quality of baby food and infant formula is under restrict regulations. Once some brand of baby food and infant formula has been exposed of quality issues, it will receive a deadly sales impact. Therefore, sometimes the baby food and infant formula manufacturers` business will vary largely. With the changing life style and more attention on babies, the baby food and infant formula market is estimated to continue to expand. And Asia-Pacific regions will continue to be the largest contributor to the industry.

By Market Verdors:

Mead Johnson

Nestle

Danone

Abbott

FrieslandCampina

Heinz

Bellamy

Topfer

HiPP

Perrigo

Arla

Holle

Fonterra

Westland Dairy

Pinnacle

Meiji

Yili

Biostime

Yashili

Feihe

Brightdairy

Beingmate

Wonderson

Synutra

Wissun

Hain Celestial

Plum Organics

DGC

Ausnutria Dairy Corporation (Hyproca)

By Types:

Standard cows milk-based formulas

Soy-based formulas

Hypoallergenic formulas

By Applications:

0-6 Months

6-12 Months

>12 Months

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

