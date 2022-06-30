2022 Global Coating Pretreatment Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Coating Pretreatment market was valued at 392.53 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.14% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Currently, Asia-Pacific is the largest market for coating pretreatment, both in terms of volume and value, followed by Europe and North America. Countries such as the U.S., China, and Germany are the major markets of coating pretreatment. Due to the increasing demand on domestic front, rising income levels, and easy access to resources, Asia-Pacific has emerged as the leading market of coating pretreatment. South America, especially Brazil, has also emerged as a key market for coating pretreatment manufacturers. Not only is the demand for coating pretreatment expected to be strong in Brazil, but its proximity to the U.S. makes it an emerging market for setting up production facilities.Stringent government regulations in the U.S. and Europe, especially to reduce air pollution, will trigger the need for adopting new, low-pollution coating technologies. The chromate free pretreatment coating are nowadays used as a substitute of chromate-based pretreatment due to its environmental friendly nature. It also adheres to the regulations of REACH and other institutions. It is the fastest-growing market among all types of coating pretreatment in Europe and North America. It is used for pretreatment of aluminum and light alloys. The growth is mainly attributed to its ecofriendly nature as these are based on titanium and zirconium chemistries, and they are less harmful and eco-friendly in nature.

By Market Verdors:

Chemetall GmbH

Henkel AG & Co. KGAA

PPG Industries

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

3M Company

Akzonobel N.V.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

By Types:

Phosphate

Chromate

Chromate free

Blast clean

By Applications:

Building & Construction

Automotive & Transportation

Appliances

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

