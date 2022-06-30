Global Quadcopter Drones Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Quadcopter Drones market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Quadcopter Drones market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Below 5Km
5-15Km
15-50Km
Other
Segment by Application
Precision Agriculture
Energy Mining
Public Safety
Logistics
Other
By Company
DJI
GDU
Xaircraft
EHANG
Parrot
Microdrones
Prox Dynamics AS
3D Robotics Inc.
Draganflyer
Syma
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Quadcopter Drones Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Quadcopter Drones Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Below 5Km
1.2.3 5-15Km
1.2.4 15-50Km
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Quadcopter Drones Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Precision Agriculture
1.3.3 Energy Mining
1.3.4 Public Safety
1.3.5 Logistics
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Quadcopter Drones Production
2.1 Global Quadcopter Drones Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Quadcopter Drones Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Quadcopter Drones Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Quadcopter Drones Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Quadcopter Drones Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Quadcopter Drones Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Quadcopter Drones Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Quadcopter Drones Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Quadcopter Drones Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Quadcopter Drones Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Quadcopter Drones Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Quadcop
