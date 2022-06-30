2022 Global Kojic Acid Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Kojic Acid market was valued at 34.88 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.35% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Kojic acid with the chemical name 5-hydroxy-2-hydroxymethyl-4-pyrone is produced by several species of fungi, especially Aspergillus oryzae, which has the Japanese common name koji. It is a by-product in the fermentation process of malting rice, for use in the manufacturing of sake, the Japanese rice wine. 13C-Labeling studies have revealed at least two pathways to kojic acid. In the usual route, dehydratase enzymes convert glucose to kojic acid. Pentoses are also viable precursors in which case dihydroxyacetone is invoked as an intermediate. Kojic acid is a mild inhibitor of the formation of pigment in plant and animal tissues, and is used in food and cosmetics to preserve or change colors of substances. In general, it can also be concluded that glucose and yeast extract are the preferred carbon and nitrogen sources for kojic acid production by various fungal strains. And the main production base is located in China, which account for 73.45% in 2016.

By Market Verdors:

Sansho Seiyaku

Xi`an Hao-xuan Bio-tech Co

Hubei Artec Biotechnology Co

Syder

Sichuan Huamai Technology

Chengdu Jinkai

Hubei Xiangxi Chemical

Triveni Interchem

Hubei Hongjing

Hubei Xinxinjiali Bio-tech

By Types:

Normal

Ultra-High Pure

By Applications:

Cosmetics

Food Additive

Medicine Material

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Kojic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Kojic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Kojic Acid Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Kojic Acid Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Kojic Acid Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Kojic Acid Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Kojic Acid (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Kojic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Kojic Acid Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Kojic Acid (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Kojic Acid Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Kojic Acid Revenue and Market S

