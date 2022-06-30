2022 Global Anthrax Vaccines Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Anthrax Vaccines market was valued at 621.25 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 7.05% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Anthrax is a serious disease that can affect both animals and humans. It is caused by bacteria called Bacillus anthracis. People can get anthrax from contact with infected animals, wool, meat, or hides.Anthrax vaccine protects against anthrax disease. Anthrax vaccine was licensed in 1970.Based on limited but sound evidence, the vaccine protects against both cutaneous (skin) and inhalation anthrax.The classification of Anthrax Vaccines includes Live Vaccines and Cell free PA Vaccines, and the revenue proportion of Live Vaccines in 2016 is about 43%. Anthrax Vaccines are widely used for human and animal. The most proportion of Anthrax Vaccines is used for animal, and the consumption proportion is about 95.1% in 2016. South America region is the largest supplier of Anthrax Vaccines, with a production market share nearly 34.7% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Anthrax Vaccines, enjoying production market share nearly 17.6% in 2016. South America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 39.3% in 2016. Following South America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 19.1%.

By Market Verdors:

Emergent BioSolutions

Merial

Merck

Zoetis

Bayer Sanidad Animal

Colorado Serum

PharmAthene

Tiankang

Biog?nesis-Bago

CAVAC

Rosenbusch

Agrovet

Vecol

CVCRI

IVPM

Prondil

CDV

Indian Immunologicals

Botswana Vaccine Institute

Ceva Sant? Animale

Intervac

JOVAC

By Types:

Live Vaccines

Cell free PA Vaccines

By Applications:

Human Use

Animal Use

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

