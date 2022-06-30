Uncategorized

Global Body Armour Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Body Armour market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Body Armour market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Steel

 

UHMWPE

 

Aramid

Composite Ceramic

Others

Segment by Application

Defense

Law Enforcement Protection

Civilians

By Company

DuPont

Honeywell International Inc

ArmorSource LLC

Aegis Engineering Ltd

AR500 Armor

BAE Systems

Ballistic Body Armor Pty

Craig International Ballistics Pty Ltd.

Ceradyne, Inc.

Hellweg International

Kejo Limited Company

Pacific Safety Products

Point Blank Enterprises

Safariland, LLC.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Body Armour Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Body Armour Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Steel
1.2.3 UHMWPE
1.2.4 Aramid
1.2.5 Composite Ceramic
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Body Armour Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Defense
1.3.3 Law Enforcement Protection
1.3.4 Civilians
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Body Armour Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.2 Global Body Armour Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
2.3 Global Body Armour Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.4 Global Body Armour Sales by Region
2.4.1 Global Body Armour Sales by Region (2017-2022)
2.4.2 Global Sales Body Armour by Region (2023-2028)
2.5 Global Body Armour Revenue by Region
2.5.1 Global Body Armour Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global Body Armour Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Body Armour Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Body Armour Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)
3.1.2 Global Body Armour Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
