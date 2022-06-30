RNA Medicine Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States RNA Medicine market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global RNA Medicine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the RNA Medicine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

RNA Medicine Market Segment by Type

siRNA

ASO

miRNA

Nucleic Acid Aptamers

RNA Medicine Market Segment by Application

Cancer

Diabetes

Tuberculosis

Cardiovascular Diseases

Others

The report on the RNA Medicine market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Pfizer

Roche

Sanofi-Aventis

Abbott Laboratories

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Benitec Biopharma

Calimmune Inc

Dicerna

Gradalis

Quark

RXi

Senesco

Silence Therapeutics

Silenseed

Tekmira

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global RNA Medicine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of RNA Medicine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global RNA Medicine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the RNA Medicine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of RNA Medicine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> RNA Medicine companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 RNA Medicine Product Introduction

1.2 Global RNA Medicine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global RNA Medicine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global RNA Medicine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States RNA Medicine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States RNA Medicine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States RNA Medicine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 RNA Medicine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States RNA Medicine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of RNA Medicine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 RNA Medicine Market Dynamics

1.5.1 RNA Medicine Industry Trends

1.5.2 RNA Medicine Market Drivers

1.5.3 RNA Medicine Market Challenges

1.5.4 RNA Medicine Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 RNA Medicine Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global RNA Medicine Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global RNA Medicine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global RNA Medicine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global RNA Medicine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States RNA Medicine Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States RNA Medicine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States RNA Medicine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States RNA Medicine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 RNA Medicine Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global RNA Medicine Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global RNA Medicine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global RNA Medicine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global RNA Medicine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States RNA Medicine Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States RNA Medicine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States RNA Medicine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States RNA Medicine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global RNA Medicine Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global RNA Medicine Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global RNA Medicine Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global RNA Medicine Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global RNA Medicine Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global RNA Medicine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global RNA Medicine Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 RNA Medicine Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of RNA Medicine in 2021

4.2.3 Global RNA Medicine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global RNA Medicine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global RNA Medicine Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers RNA Medicine Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into RNA Medicine Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States RNA Medicine Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top RNA Medicine Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States RNA Medicine Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States RNA Medicine Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global RNA Medicine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global RNA Medicine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global RNA Medicine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global RNA Medicine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global RNA Medicine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global RNA Medicine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global RNA Medicine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global RNA Medicine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America RNA Medicine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America RNA Medicine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific RNA Medicine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific RNA Medicine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe RNA Medicine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe RNA Medicine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America RNA Medicine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America RNA Medicine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa RNA Medicine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa RNA Medicine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Pfizer

7.1.1 Pfizer Company Details

7.1.2 Pfizer Business Overview

7.1.3 Pfizer RNA Medicine Introduction

7.1.4 Pfizer Revenue in RNA Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Pfizer Recent Development

7.2 Roche

7.2.1 Roche Company Details

7.2.2 Roche Business Overview

7.2.3 Roche RNA Medicine Introduction

7.2.4 Roche Revenue in RNA Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Roche Recent Development

7.3 Sanofi-Aventis

7.3.1 Sanofi-Aventis Company Details

7.3.2 Sanofi-Aventis Business Overview

7.3.3 Sanofi-Aventis RNA Medicine Introduction

7.3.4 Sanofi-Aventis Revenue in RNA Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 Sanofi-Aventis Recent Development

7.4 Abbott Laboratories

7.4.1 Abbott Laboratories Company Details

7.4.2 Abbott Laboratories Business Overview

7.4.3 Abbott Laboratories RNA Medicine Introduction

7.4.4 Abbott Laboratories Revenue in RNA Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

7.5 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

7.5.1 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Details

7.5.2 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

7.5.3 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals RNA Medicine Introduction

7.5.4 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Revenue in RNA Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

7.6 Benitec Biopharma

7.6.1 Benitec Biopharma Company Details

7.6.2 Benitec Biopharma Business Overview

7.6.3 Benitec Biopharma RNA Medicine Introduction

7.6.4 Benitec Biopharma Revenue in RNA Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Benitec Biopharma Recent Development

7.7 Calimmune Inc

7.7.1 Calimmune Inc Company Details

7.7.2 Calimmune Inc Business Overview

7.7.3 Calimmune Inc RNA Medicine Introduction

7.7.4 Calimmune Inc Revenue in RNA Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 Calimmune Inc Recent Development

7.8 Dicerna

7.8.1 Dicerna Company Details

7.8.2 Dicerna Business Overview

7.8.3 Dicerna RNA Medicine Introduction

7.8.4 Dicerna Revenue in RNA Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 Dicerna Recent Development

7.9 Gradalis

7.9.1 Gradalis Company Details

7.9.2 Gradalis Business Overview

7.9.3 Gradalis RNA Medicine Introduction

7.9.4 Gradalis Revenue in RNA Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 Gradalis Recent Development

7.10 Quark

7.10.1 Quark Company Details

7.10.2 Quark Business Overview

7.10.3 Quark RNA Medicine Introduction

7.10.4 Quark Revenue in RNA Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Quark Recent Development

7.11 RXi

7.11.1 RXi Company Details

7.11.2 RXi Business Overview

7.11.3 RXi RNA Medicine Introduction

7.11.4 RXi Revenue in RNA Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 RXi Recent Development

7.12 Senesco

7.12.1 Senesco Company Details

7.12.2 Senesco Business Overview

7.12.3 Senesco RNA Medicine Introduction

7.12.4 Senesco Revenue in RNA Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Senesco Recent Development

7.13 Silence Therapeutics

7.13.1 Silence Therapeutics Company Details

7.13.2 Silence Therapeutics Business Overview

7.13.3 Silence Therapeutics RNA Medicine Introduction

7.13.4 Silence Therapeutics Revenue in RNA Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 Silence Therapeutics Recent Development

7.14 Silenseed

7.14.1 Silenseed Company Details

7.14.2 Silenseed Business Overview

7.14.3 Silenseed RNA Medicine Introduction

7.14.4 Silenseed Revenue in RNA Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Silenseed Recent Development

7.15 Tekmira

7.15.1 Tekmira Company Details

7.15.2 Tekmira Business Overview

7.15.3 Tekmira RNA Medicine Introduction

7.15.4 Tekmira Revenue in RNA Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 Tekmira Recent Development

7.16 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

7.16.1 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Details

7.16.2 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Business Overview

7.16.3 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals RNA Medicine Introduction

7.16.4 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Revenue in RNA Medicine Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Recent Development

