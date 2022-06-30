Global PTFE Compression PackingTapes Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States PTFE Compression PackingTapes market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global PTFE Compression PackingTapes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global PTFE Compression Packing market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Without Lubrication Type accounting for % of the PTFE Compression Packing global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Water Treatment was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global PTFE Compression Packing Scope and Market Size

PTFE Compression Packing market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PTFE Compression Packing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the PTFE Compression Packing market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Without Lubrication Type

Lubrication Type

Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Chemical Processing

Food Processing

Industrial Gas Processing

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

KLINGER UK

SEPCO, Inc.

James Walker

Garlock

Delmar Company

Phelps

Sunwell Gasket

Vulcan

Hi-Tech Sealing & Insulation Industries

CIXI HIGH NEW (COXIN) SEALING MATERIAL CO.,LTD.

Robco Inc.

Sealmax

American Seal and Packing

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PTFE Compression Packing Product Introduction

1.2 Global PTFE Compression Packing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global PTFE Compression Packing Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global PTFE Compression Packing Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States PTFE Compression Packing Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States PTFE Compression Packing Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States PTFE Compression Packing Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 PTFE Compression Packing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States PTFE Compression Packing in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of PTFE Compression Packing Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 PTFE Compression Packing Market Dynamics

1.5.1 PTFE Compression Packing Industry Trends

1.5.2 PTFE Compression Packing Market Drivers

1.5.3 PTFE Compression Packing Market Challenges

1.5.4 PTFE Compression Packing Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 PTFE Compression Packing Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Without Lubrication Type

2.1.2 Lubrication Type

2.2 Global PTFE Compression Packing Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global PTFE Compression Packing Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global PTFE Compression Packing Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global PTFE Compression Packing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States PTFE Compression Packing Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States PTFE Compression Packing Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States PTFE Compression Packing Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States PTFE Compression Packing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 PTFE Compression Packing Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Water Treatment

3.1.2 Chemical Processing

3.1.3 Food Processing

3.1.4 Industrial Gas Processing

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global PTFE Compression Packing Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global PTFE Compression Packing Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global PTFE Compression Packing Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global PTFE Compression Packing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States PTFE Compression Packing Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States PTFE Compression Packing Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States PTFE Compression Packing Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States PTFE Compression Packing Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global PTFE Compression Packing Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global PTFE Compression Packing Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global PTFE Compression Packing Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global PTFE Compression Packing Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global PTFE Compression Packing Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global PTFE Compression Packing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global PTFE Compression Packing Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 PTFE Compression Packing Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of PTFE Compression Packing in 2021

4.2.3 Global PTFE Compression Packing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global PTFE Compression Packing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global PTFE Compression Packing Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers PTFE Compression Packing Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into PTFE Compression Packing Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States PTFE Compression Packing Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top PTFE Compression Packing Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States PTFE Compression Packing Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States PTFE Compression Packing Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global PTFE Compression Packing Market Size by Region

5.1 Global PTFE Compression Packing Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global PTFE Compression Packing Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global PTFE Compression Packing Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global PTFE Compression Packing Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global PTFE Compression Packing Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global PTFE Compression Packing Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global PTFE Compression Packing Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America PTFE Compression Packing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America PTFE Compression Packing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific PTFE Compression Packing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific PTFE Compression Packing Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe PTFE Compression Packing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe PTFE Compression Packing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America PTFE Compression Packing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America PTFE Compression Packing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa PTFE Compression Packing Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa PTFE Compression Packing Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 KLINGER UK

7.1.1 KLINGER UK Corporation Information

7.1.2 KLINGER UK Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 KLINGER UK PTFE Compression Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 KLINGER UK PTFE Compression Packing Products Offered

7.1.5 KLINGER UK Recent Development

7.2 SEPCO, Inc.

7.2.1 SEPCO, Inc. Corporation Information

7.2.2 SEPCO, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 SEPCO, Inc. PTFE Compression Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 SEPCO, Inc. PTFE Compression Packing Products Offered

7.2.5 SEPCO, Inc. Recent Development

7.3 James Walker

7.3.1 James Walker Corporation Information

7.3.2 James Walker Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 James Walker PTFE Compression Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 James Walker PTFE Compression Packing Products Offered

7.3.5 James Walker Recent Development

7.4 Garlock

7.4.1 Garlock Corporation Information

7.4.2 Garlock Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Garlock PTFE Compression Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Garlock PTFE Compression Packing Products Offered

7.4.5 Garlock Recent Development

7.5 Delmar Company

7.5.1 Delmar Company Corporation Information

7.5.2 Delmar Company Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Delmar Company PTFE Compression Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Delmar Company PTFE Compression Packing Products Offered

7.5.5 Delmar Company Recent Development

7.6 Phelps

7.6.1 Phelps Corporation Information

7.6.2 Phelps Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Phelps PTFE Compression Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Phelps PTFE Compression Packing Products Offered

7.6.5 Phelps Recent Development

7.7 Sunwell Gasket

7.7.1 Sunwell Gasket Corporation Information

7.7.2 Sunwell Gasket Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Sunwell Gasket PTFE Compression Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Sunwell Gasket PTFE Compression Packing Products Offered

7.7.5 Sunwell Gasket Recent Development

7.8 Vulcan

7.8.1 Vulcan Corporation Information

7.8.2 Vulcan Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Vulcan PTFE Compression Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Vulcan PTFE Compression Packing Products Offered

7.8.5 Vulcan Recent Development

7.9 Hi-Tech Sealing & Insulation Industries

7.9.1 Hi-Tech Sealing & Insulation Industries Corporation Information

7.9.2 Hi-Tech Sealing & Insulation Industries Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Hi-Tech Sealing & Insulation Industries PTFE Compression Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Hi-Tech Sealing & Insulation Industries PTFE Compression Packing Products Offered

7.9.5 Hi-Tech Sealing & Insulation Industries Recent Development

7.10 CIXI HIGH NEW (COXIN) SEALING MATERIAL CO.,LTD.

7.10.1 CIXI HIGH NEW (COXIN) SEALING MATERIAL CO.,LTD. Corporation Information

7.10.2 CIXI HIGH NEW (COXIN) SEALING MATERIAL CO.,LTD. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 CIXI HIGH NEW (COXIN) SEALING MATERIAL CO.,LTD. PTFE Compression Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 CIXI HIGH NEW (COXIN) SEALING MATERIAL CO.,LTD. PTFE Compression Packing Products Offered

7.10.5 CIXI HIGH NEW (COXIN) SEALING MATERIAL CO.,LTD. Recent Development

7.11 Robco Inc.

7.11.1 Robco Inc. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Robco Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Robco Inc. PTFE Compression Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Robco Inc. PTFE Compression Packing Products Offered

7.11.5 Robco Inc. Recent Development

7.12 Sealmax

7.12.1 Sealmax Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sealmax Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sealmax PTFE Compression Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sealmax Products Offered

7.12.5 Sealmax Recent Development

7.13 American Seal and Packing

7.13.1 American Seal and Packing Corporation Information

7.13.2 American Seal and Packing Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 American Seal and Packing PTFE Compression Packing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 American Seal and Packing Products Offered

7.13.5 American Seal and Packing Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 PTFE Compression Packing Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 PTFE Compression Packing Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 PTFE Compression Packing Distributors

8.3 PTFE Compression Packing Production Mode & Process

8.4 PTFE Compression Packing Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 PTFE Compression Packing Sales Channels

8.4.2 PTFE Compression Packing Distributors

8.5 PTFE Compression Packing Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

