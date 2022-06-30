Handheld VOC Detector Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Handheld VOC Detector market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Handheld VOC Detector market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Handheld VOC Detector market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Photoionization Detector (PID)

Flame Ionization Detector (FID)

Metal Oxide Semiconductor Sensor (MOS)

Segment by Application

Environmental Site Surveying

Industrial Hygiene

HazMat/Homeland Security

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Ion Science

Baseline

OSP

Gastech

Johnson Controls

Acme Engineering

GrayWolf

Skyray-Instrument

mPower Electronics

Yutian

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Handheld VOC Detector consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Handheld VOC Detector market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Handheld VOC Detector manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Handheld VOC Detector with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Handheld VOC Detector submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Handheld VOC Detector companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Handheld VOC Detector Product Introduction

1.2 Global Handheld VOC Detector Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Handheld VOC Detector Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Handheld VOC Detector Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Handheld VOC Detector Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Handheld VOC Detector Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Handheld VOC Detector Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Handheld VOC Detector Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Handheld VOC Detector in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Handheld VOC Detector Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Handheld VOC Detector Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Handheld VOC Detector Industry Trends

1.5.2 Handheld VOC Detector Market Drivers

1.5.3 Handheld VOC Detector Market Challenges

1.5.4 Handheld VOC Detector Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Handheld VOC Detector Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Photoionization Detector (PID)

2.1.2 Flame Ionization Detector (FID)

2.1.3 Metal Oxide Semiconductor Sensor (MOS)

2.2 Global Handheld VOC Detector Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Handheld VOC Detector Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Handheld VOC Detector Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Handheld VOC Detector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Handheld VOC Detector Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Handheld VOC Detector Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Handheld VOC Detector Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Handheld VOC Detector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Handheld VOC Detector Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Environmental Site Surveying

3.1.2 Industrial Hygiene

3.1.3 HazMat/Homeland Security

3.2 Global Handheld VOC Detector Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Handheld VOC Detector Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Handheld VOC Detector Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Handheld VOC Detector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Handheld VOC Detector Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Handheld VOC Detector Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Handheld VOC Detector Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Handheld VOC Detector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Handheld VOC Detector Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Handheld VOC Detector Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Handheld VOC Detector Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Handheld VOC Detector Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Handheld VOC Detector Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Handheld VOC Detector Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Handheld VOC Detector Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Handheld VOC Detector Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Handheld VOC Detector in 2021

4.2.3 Global Handheld VOC Detector Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Handheld VOC Detector Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Handheld VOC Detector Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Handheld VOC Detector Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Handheld VOC Detector Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Handheld VOC Detector Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Handheld VOC Detector Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Handheld VOC Detector Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Handheld VOC Detector Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Handheld VOC Detector Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Handheld VOC Detector Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Handheld VOC Detector Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Handheld VOC Detector Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Handheld VOC Detector Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Handheld VOC Detector Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Handheld VOC Detector Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Handheld VOC Detector Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Handheld VOC Detector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Handheld VOC Detector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Handheld VOC Detector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Handheld VOC Detector Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Handheld VOC Detector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Handheld VOC Detector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Handheld VOC Detector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Handheld VOC Detector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Handheld VOC Detector Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Handheld VOC Detector Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Ion Science

7.1.1 Ion Science Corporation Information

7.1.2 Ion Science Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Ion Science Handheld VOC Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Ion Science Handheld VOC Detector Products Offered

7.1.5 Ion Science Recent Development

7.2 Baseline

7.2.1 Baseline Corporation Information

7.2.2 Baseline Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Baseline Handheld VOC Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Baseline Handheld VOC Detector Products Offered

7.2.5 Baseline Recent Development

7.3 OSP

7.3.1 OSP Corporation Information

7.3.2 OSP Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 OSP Handheld VOC Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 OSP Handheld VOC Detector Products Offered

7.3.5 OSP Recent Development

7.4 Gastech

7.4.1 Gastech Corporation Information

7.4.2 Gastech Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Gastech Handheld VOC Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Gastech Handheld VOC Detector Products Offered

7.4.5 Gastech Recent Development

7.5 Johnson Controls

7.5.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

7.5.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Johnson Controls Handheld VOC Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Johnson Controls Handheld VOC Detector Products Offered

7.5.5 Johnson Controls Recent Development

7.6 Acme Engineering

7.6.1 Acme Engineering Corporation Information

7.6.2 Acme Engineering Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Acme Engineering Handheld VOC Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Acme Engineering Handheld VOC Detector Products Offered

7.6.5 Acme Engineering Recent Development

7.7 GrayWolf

7.7.1 GrayWolf Corporation Information

7.7.2 GrayWolf Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 GrayWolf Handheld VOC Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 GrayWolf Handheld VOC Detector Products Offered

7.7.5 GrayWolf Recent Development

7.8 Skyray-Instrument

7.8.1 Skyray-Instrument Corporation Information

7.8.2 Skyray-Instrument Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Skyray-Instrument Handheld VOC Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Skyray-Instrument Handheld VOC Detector Products Offered

7.8.5 Skyray-Instrument Recent Development

7.9 mPower Electronics

7.9.1 mPower Electronics Corporation Information

7.9.2 mPower Electronics Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 mPower Electronics Handheld VOC Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 mPower Electronics Handheld VOC Detector Products Offered

7.9.5 mPower Electronics Recent Development

7.10 Yutian

7.10.1 Yutian Corporation Information

7.10.2 Yutian Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Yutian Handheld VOC Detector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Yutian Handheld VOC Detector Products Offered

7.10.5 Yutian Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Handheld VOC Detector Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Handheld VOC Detector Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Handheld VOC Detector Distributors

8.3 Handheld VOC Detector Production Mode & Process

8.4 Handheld VOC Detector Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Handheld VOC Detector Sales Channels

8.4.2 Handheld VOC Detector Distributors

8.5 Handheld VOC Detector Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

