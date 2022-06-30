Global Expandable Graphite Powder Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Expandable Graphite Powder market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Expandable Graphite Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Expandable Graphite Powder market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, KP Type accounting for % of the Expandable Graphite Powder global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Chemicals and Petrochemicals was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Expandable Graphite Powder Scope and Market Size

Expandable Graphite Powder market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Expandable Graphite Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Expandable Graphite Powder market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

KP Type

Low S Type

Others

Segment by Application

Chemicals and Petrochemicals

Foundry

Energy Storage

Construction

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

BariteWorld

Beijing Jinglong Special Carbon Technology Co.,Ltd.

Bosh Minchem Private Limited

Durrans Group

GrafTech

Graphit Kropfmühl

KAIYU

Nanografi Nano Technology

NeoGraf

Nippon Graphite Group

SGL Carbon

Shamokin Filler Co., Inc.

Shijiazhuang ADT Trading Co.,Ltd.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Expandable Graphite Powder Product Introduction

1.2 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Expandable Graphite Powder Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Expandable Graphite Powder Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Expandable Graphite Powder Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Expandable Graphite Powder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Expandable Graphite Powder in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Expandable Graphite Powder Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Expandable Graphite Powder Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Expandable Graphite Powder Industry Trends

1.5.2 Expandable Graphite Powder Market Drivers

1.5.3 Expandable Graphite Powder Market Challenges

1.5.4 Expandable Graphite Powder Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Expandable Graphite Powder Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 KP Type

2.1.2 Low S Type

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Expandable Graphite Powder Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Expandable Graphite Powder Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Expandable Graphite Powder Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Expandable Graphite Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Expandable Graphite Powder Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

3.1.2 Foundry

3.1.3 Energy Storage

3.1.4 Construction

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Expandable Graphite Powder Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Expandable Graphite Powder Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Expandable Graphite Powder Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Expandable Graphite Powder Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Expandable Graphite Powder Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Expandable Graphite Powder Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Expandable Graphite Powder in 2021

4.2.3 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Expandable Graphite Powder Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Expandable Graphite Powder Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Expandable Graphite Powder Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Expandable Graphite Powder Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Expandable Graphite Powder Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Expandable Graphite Powder Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Expandable Graphite Powder Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Expandable Graphite Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Expandable Graphite Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Expandable Graphite Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Expandable Graphite Powder Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Expandable Graphite Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Expandable Graphite Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Expandable Graphite Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Expandable Graphite Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Expandable Graphite Powder Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Expandable Graphite Powder Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BariteWorld

7.1.1 BariteWorld Corporation Information

7.1.2 BariteWorld Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BariteWorld Expandable Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BariteWorld Expandable Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.1.5 BariteWorld Recent Development

7.2 Beijing Jinglong Special Carbon Technology Co.,Ltd.

7.2.1 Beijing Jinglong Special Carbon Technology Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Beijing Jinglong Special Carbon Technology Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Beijing Jinglong Special Carbon Technology Co.,Ltd. Expandable Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Beijing Jinglong Special Carbon Technology Co.,Ltd. Expandable Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.2.5 Beijing Jinglong Special Carbon Technology Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.3 Bosh Minchem Private Limited

7.3.1 Bosh Minchem Private Limited Corporation Information

7.3.2 Bosh Minchem Private Limited Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Bosh Minchem Private Limited Expandable Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Bosh Minchem Private Limited Expandable Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.3.5 Bosh Minchem Private Limited Recent Development

7.4 Durrans Group

7.4.1 Durrans Group Corporation Information

7.4.2 Durrans Group Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Durrans Group Expandable Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Durrans Group Expandable Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.4.5 Durrans Group Recent Development

7.5 GrafTech

7.5.1 GrafTech Corporation Information

7.5.2 GrafTech Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 GrafTech Expandable Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 GrafTech Expandable Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.5.5 GrafTech Recent Development

7.6 Graphit Kropfmühl

7.6.1 Graphit Kropfmühl Corporation Information

7.6.2 Graphit Kropfmühl Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Graphit Kropfmühl Expandable Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Graphit Kropfmühl Expandable Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.6.5 Graphit Kropfmühl Recent Development

7.7 KAIYU

7.7.1 KAIYU Corporation Information

7.7.2 KAIYU Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 KAIYU Expandable Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 KAIYU Expandable Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.7.5 KAIYU Recent Development

7.8 Nanografi Nano Technology

7.8.1 Nanografi Nano Technology Corporation Information

7.8.2 Nanografi Nano Technology Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Nanografi Nano Technology Expandable Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Nanografi Nano Technology Expandable Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.8.5 Nanografi Nano Technology Recent Development

7.9 NeoGraf

7.9.1 NeoGraf Corporation Information

7.9.2 NeoGraf Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 NeoGraf Expandable Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 NeoGraf Expandable Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.9.5 NeoGraf Recent Development

7.10 Nippon Graphite Group

7.10.1 Nippon Graphite Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Nippon Graphite Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Nippon Graphite Group Expandable Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Nippon Graphite Group Expandable Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.10.5 Nippon Graphite Group Recent Development

7.11 SGL Carbon

7.11.1 SGL Carbon Corporation Information

7.11.2 SGL Carbon Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 SGL Carbon Expandable Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 SGL Carbon Expandable Graphite Powder Products Offered

7.11.5 SGL Carbon Recent Development

7.12 Shamokin Filler Co., Inc.

7.12.1 Shamokin Filler Co., Inc. Corporation Information

7.12.2 Shamokin Filler Co., Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Shamokin Filler Co., Inc. Expandable Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Shamokin Filler Co., Inc. Products Offered

7.12.5 Shamokin Filler Co., Inc. Recent Development

7.13 Shijiazhuang ADT Trading Co.,Ltd.

7.13.1 Shijiazhuang ADT Trading Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.13.2 Shijiazhuang ADT Trading Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Shijiazhuang ADT Trading Co.,Ltd. Expandable Graphite Powder Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Shijiazhuang ADT Trading Co.,Ltd. Products Offered

7.13.5 Shijiazhuang ADT Trading Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Expandable Graphite Powder Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Expandable Graphite Powder Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Expandable Graphite Powder Distributors

8.3 Expandable Graphite Powder Production Mode & Process

8.4 Expandable Graphite Powder Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Expandable Graphite Powder Sales Channels

8.4.2 Expandable Graphite Powder Distributors

8.5 Expandable Graphite Powder Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

