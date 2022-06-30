Metadata Management Software Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Metadata Management Software market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Metadata Management Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Metadata Management Software market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

Segment by Application

Financial

Retail

Medical

Media

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

IBM

TIBCO

Alation

ASG

GTOne

MarkLogic

Alteryx

Alex Solutions

Informatica

ThinkData

Dataedo

MANTA

Ellipsys

Collibra

Engrafo

Select Star

erwin

Threadneedle

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Metadata Management Software consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Metadata Management Software market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Metadata Management Software manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Metadata Management Software with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Metadata Management Software submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Metadata Management Software companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metadata Management Software Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Introduction

1.2 Global Metadata Management Software Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Metadata Management Software Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Metadata Management Software Market Size for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 Metadata Management Software Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 The Market Share of United States Metadata Management Software in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 The Growth Rate of Metadata Management Software Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Metadata Management Software Market Dynamics

1.4.1 Metadata Management Software Industry Trends

1.4.2 Metadata Management Software Market Drivers

1.4.3 Metadata Management Software Market Challenges

1.4.4 Metadata Management Software Market Restraints

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Metadata Management Software by Type

2.1 Metadata Management Software Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 On-Premise

2.1.2 Cloud-Based

2.2 Global Metadata Management Software Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 Global Metadata Management Software Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

2.4 United States Metadata Management Software Market Size by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.5 United States Metadata Management Software Market Size by Type (2017-2028)

3 Metadata Management Software by Application

3.1 Metadata Management Software Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Financial

3.1.2 Retail

3.1.3 Medical

3.1.4 Media

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Metadata Management Software Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 Global Metadata Management Software Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

3.4 United States Metadata Management Software Market Size by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.5 United States Metadata Management Software Market Size by Application (2017-2028)

4 Global Metadata Management Software Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Metadata Management Software Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Metadata Management Software Companies Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Metadata Management Software Revenue by Player (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Metadata Management Software Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Metadata Management Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Companies of Metadata Management Software in 2021

4.2.3 Global Metadata Management Software Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Metadata Management Software Headquarters, Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.1 Global Metadata Management Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.3.2 Global Metadata Management Software Companies Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022) & (US$ Million) Type

4.3.3 Date of International Companies Enter into Metadata Management Software Market

4.4 Companies Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Metadata Management Software Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Metadata Management Software Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Metadata Management Software Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Metadata Management Software Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Metadata Management Software Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Metadata Management Software Market Size by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Metadata Management Software Market Size by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Metadata Management Software Market Size by Region (2023-2028)

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Metadata Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Metadata Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Metadata Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Metadata Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Metadata Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Metadata Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Metadata Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Metadata Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Metadata Management Software Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Metadata Management Software Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Microsoft

7.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

7.1.2 Microsoft Business Overview

7.1.3 Microsoft Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

7.2 Oracle

7.2.1 Oracle Company Details

7.2.2 Oracle Business Overview

7.2.3 Oracle Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.2.4 Oracle Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.2.5 Oracle Recent Development

7.3 SAP

7.3.1 SAP Company Details

7.3.2 SAP Business Overview

7.3.3 SAP Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.3.4 SAP Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.3.5 SAP Recent Development

7.4 IBM

7.4.1 IBM Company Details

7.4.2 IBM Business Overview

7.4.3 IBM Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.4.4 IBM Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.4.5 IBM Recent Development

7.5 TIBCO

7.5.1 TIBCO Company Details

7.5.2 TIBCO Business Overview

7.5.3 TIBCO Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.5.4 TIBCO Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.5.5 TIBCO Recent Development

7.6 Alation

7.6.1 Alation Company Details

7.6.2 Alation Business Overview

7.6.3 Alation Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.6.4 Alation Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.6.5 Alation Recent Development

7.7 ASG

7.7.1 ASG Company Details

7.7.2 ASG Business Overview

7.7.3 ASG Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.7.4 ASG Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.7.5 ASG Recent Development

7.8 GTOne

7.8.1 GTOne Company Details

7.8.2 GTOne Business Overview

7.8.3 GTOne Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.8.4 GTOne Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.8.5 GTOne Recent Development

7.9 MarkLogic

7.9.1 MarkLogic Company Details

7.9.2 MarkLogic Business Overview

7.9.3 MarkLogic Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.9.4 MarkLogic Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.9.5 MarkLogic Recent Development

7.10 Alteryx

7.10.1 Alteryx Company Details

7.10.2 Alteryx Business Overview

7.10.3 Alteryx Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.10.4 Alteryx Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.10.5 Alteryx Recent Development

7.11 Alex Solutions

7.11.1 Alex Solutions Company Details

7.11.2 Alex Solutions Business Overview

7.11.3 Alex Solutions Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.11.4 Alex Solutions Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.11.5 Alex Solutions Recent Development

7.12 Informatica

7.12.1 Informatica Company Details

7.12.2 Informatica Business Overview

7.12.3 Informatica Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.12.4 Informatica Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.12.5 Informatica Recent Development

7.13 ThinkData

7.13.1 ThinkData Company Details

7.13.2 ThinkData Business Overview

7.13.3 ThinkData Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.13.4 ThinkData Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.13.5 ThinkData Recent Development

7.14 Dataedo

7.14.1 Dataedo Company Details

7.14.2 Dataedo Business Overview

7.14.3 Dataedo Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.14.4 Dataedo Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.14.5 Dataedo Recent Development

7.15 MANTA

7.15.1 MANTA Company Details

7.15.2 MANTA Business Overview

7.15.3 MANTA Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.15.4 MANTA Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.15.5 MANTA Recent Development

7.16 Ellipsys

7.16.1 Ellipsys Company Details

7.16.2 Ellipsys Business Overview

7.16.3 Ellipsys Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.16.4 Ellipsys Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.16.5 Ellipsys Recent Development

7.17 Collibra

7.17.1 Collibra Company Details

7.17.2 Collibra Business Overview

7.17.3 Collibra Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.17.4 Collibra Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.17.5 Collibra Recent Development

7.18 Engrafo

7.18.1 Engrafo Company Details

7.18.2 Engrafo Business Overview

7.18.3 Engrafo Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.18.4 Engrafo Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.18.5 Engrafo Recent Development

7.19 Select Star

7.19.1 Select Star Company Details

7.19.2 Select Star Business Overview

7.19.3 Select Star Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.19.4 Select Star Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.19.5 Select Star Recent Development

7.20 erwin

7.20.1 erwin Company Details

7.20.2 erwin Business Overview

7.20.3 erwin Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.20.4 erwin Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.20.5 erwin Recent Development

7.21 Threadneedle

7.21.1 Threadneedle Company Details

7.21.2 Threadneedle Business Overview

7.21.3 Threadneedle Metadata Management Software Introduction

7.21.4 Threadneedle Revenue in Metadata Management Software Business (2017-2022)

7.21.5 Threadneedle Recent Development

8 Research Findings and Conclusion

9 Appendix

9.1 Research Methodology

9.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

9.1.2 Data Source

9.2 Author Details

9.3 Disclaimer

