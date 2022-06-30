Global Aluminum Gates Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Aluminum Gates market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Aluminum Gates market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aluminum Gates market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Single Gates accounting for % of the Aluminum Gates global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Residential was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Aluminum Gates Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Aluminum Gates market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Single Gates

Double Gates

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Municipal

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Powers Fence Supply

Great Fence

Winrise

Ametco

Ideal

ALUMERO

Horizal

Elite Fence

Superior Aluminum

Auto Gates Brisbane

Ready Made Gates

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminum Gates Product Introduction

1.2 Global Aluminum Gates Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Aluminum Gates Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Aluminum Gates Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Aluminum Gates Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Aluminum Gates Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Aluminum Gates Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Aluminum Gates Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Aluminum Gates in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Aluminum Gates Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Aluminum Gates Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Aluminum Gates Industry Trends

1.5.2 Aluminum Gates Market Drivers

1.5.3 Aluminum Gates Market Challenges

1.5.4 Aluminum Gates Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Aluminum Gates Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Single Gates

2.1.2 Double Gates

2.2 Global Aluminum Gates Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Aluminum Gates Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Aluminum Gates Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Aluminum Gates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Aluminum Gates Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Aluminum Gates Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Aluminum Gates Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Aluminum Gates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Aluminum Gates Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.1.3 Industrial

3.1.4 Municipal

3.2 Global Aluminum Gates Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Aluminum Gates Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Aluminum Gates Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Aluminum Gates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Aluminum Gates Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Aluminum Gates Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Aluminum Gates Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Aluminum Gates Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Aluminum Gates Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Aluminum Gates Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Aluminum Gates Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Aluminum Gates Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Aluminum Gates Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Aluminum Gates Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Aluminum Gates Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Aluminum Gates Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Aluminum Gates in 2021

4.2.3 Global Aluminum Gates Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Aluminum Gates Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Aluminum Gates Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Aluminum Gates Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Aluminum Gates Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Aluminum Gates Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Aluminum Gates Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Aluminum Gates Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Aluminum Gates Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Aluminum Gates Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Aluminum Gates Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Aluminum Gates Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Aluminum Gates Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Aluminum Gates Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Aluminum Gates Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Aluminum Gates Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Aluminum Gates Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Aluminum Gates Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Aluminum Gates Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Gates Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aluminum Gates Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Aluminum Gates Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Aluminum Gates Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Aluminum Gates Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Aluminum Gates Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Gates Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Aluminum Gates Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Powers Fence Supply

7.1.1 Powers Fence Supply Corporation Information

7.1.2 Powers Fence Supply Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Powers Fence Supply Aluminum Gates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Powers Fence Supply Aluminum Gates Products Offered

7.1.5 Powers Fence Supply Recent Development

7.2 Great Fence

7.2.1 Great Fence Corporation Information

7.2.2 Great Fence Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Great Fence Aluminum Gates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Great Fence Aluminum Gates Products Offered

7.2.5 Great Fence Recent Development

7.3 Winrise

7.3.1 Winrise Corporation Information

7.3.2 Winrise Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Winrise Aluminum Gates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Winrise Aluminum Gates Products Offered

7.3.5 Winrise Recent Development

7.4 Ametco

7.4.1 Ametco Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ametco Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ametco Aluminum Gates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ametco Aluminum Gates Products Offered

7.4.5 Ametco Recent Development

7.5 Ideal

7.5.1 Ideal Corporation Information

7.5.2 Ideal Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Ideal Aluminum Gates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Ideal Aluminum Gates Products Offered

7.5.5 Ideal Recent Development

7.6 ALUMERO

7.6.1 ALUMERO Corporation Information

7.6.2 ALUMERO Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ALUMERO Aluminum Gates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ALUMERO Aluminum Gates Products Offered

7.6.5 ALUMERO Recent Development

7.7 Horizal

7.7.1 Horizal Corporation Information

7.7.2 Horizal Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Horizal Aluminum Gates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Horizal Aluminum Gates Products Offered

7.7.5 Horizal Recent Development

7.8 Elite Fence

7.8.1 Elite Fence Corporation Information

7.8.2 Elite Fence Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Elite Fence Aluminum Gates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Elite Fence Aluminum Gates Products Offered

7.8.5 Elite Fence Recent Development

7.9 Superior Aluminum

7.9.1 Superior Aluminum Corporation Information

7.9.2 Superior Aluminum Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Superior Aluminum Aluminum Gates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Superior Aluminum Aluminum Gates Products Offered

7.9.5 Superior Aluminum Recent Development

7.10 Auto Gates Brisbane

7.10.1 Auto Gates Brisbane Corporation Information

7.10.2 Auto Gates Brisbane Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Auto Gates Brisbane Aluminum Gates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Auto Gates Brisbane Aluminum Gates Products Offered

7.10.5 Auto Gates Brisbane Recent Development

7.11 Ready Made Gates

7.11.1 Ready Made Gates Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ready Made Gates Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Ready Made Gates Aluminum Gates Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ready Made Gates Aluminum Gates Products Offered

7.11.5 Ready Made Gates Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Aluminum Gates Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Aluminum Gates Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Aluminum Gates Distributors

8.3 Aluminum Gates Production Mode & Process

8.4 Aluminum Gates Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Aluminum Gates Sales Channels

8.4.2 Aluminum Gates Distributors

8.5 Aluminum Gates Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

