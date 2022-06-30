Medical Device Battery Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Device Battery in global, including the following market information:
Global Medical Device Battery Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Medical Device Battery Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Medical Device Battery companies in 2021 (%)
The global Medical Device Battery market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Lithium-ion Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Medical Device Battery include Siemens, Kholberg Kravish Roberts, Boston Scientific, Integer Holding, EaglePicher Technology, Saft Group, Ultralife, Duracell and Energizer Holdings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Medical Device Battery manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Medical Device Battery Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Device Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Lithium-ion
Lead Acid
Zinc Air
Others
Global Medical Device Battery Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Device Battery Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Patient Monitoring Devices
General Medical Devices
Cardiovascular Medical Devices
Orthopedic Devices
Home Healthcare Devices
Other Devices
Global Medical Device Battery Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Medical Device Battery Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Medical Device Battery revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Medical Device Battery revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Medical Device Battery sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Medical Device Battery sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Siemens
Kholberg Kravish Roberts
Boston Scientific
Integer Holding
EaglePicher Technology
Saft Group
Ultralife
Duracell
Energizer Holdings
EnerSys
Panasonic
Tadiran
EaglePicher
CMXbattery
ACEM S.p.A
ADVANTECH
Cortel Designs
Defibtech
DeSoutter Medical
Hear USA
Rothacher Medical GmbH
VLAD
Wyon
ZOLL Medical Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Medical Device Battery Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Medical Device Battery Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Medical Device Battery Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Medical Device Battery Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Medical Device Battery Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Medical Device Battery Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Medical Device Battery Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Medical Device Battery Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Medical Device Battery Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Medical Device Battery Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Medical Device Battery Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Medical Device Battery Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Medical Device Battery Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Device Battery Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Medical Device Battery Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Medical Device Battery Companies
4 Sights by Product
