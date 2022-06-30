Hydrogen Electrolyser Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Electrolyzers use electricity to break water into hydrogen and oxygen. The electrolysis of water occurs through an electrochemical reaction that does not require external components or moving parts. It is very reliable and can produce ultra-pure hydrogen (> 99.999%) in a non-polluting manner when the electrical source is renewable energy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrogen Electrolyser in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydrogen Electrolyser Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydrogen Electrolyser Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Hydrogen Electrolyser companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydrogen Electrolyser market was valued at 195.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 415.4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Traditional Alkaline Electroliser Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydrogen Electrolyser include Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian, McPhy and Siemens, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydrogen Electrolyser manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydrogen Electrolyser Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Hydrogen Electrolyser Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Traditional Alkaline Electroliser
PEM Electroliser
Global Hydrogen Electrolyser Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Hydrogen Electrolyser Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Power Plant
Steel Plant
Electronics and Photovoltaics Plant
Others
Global Hydrogen Electrolyser Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Hydrogen Electrolyser Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydrogen Electrolyser revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydrogen Electrolyser revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hydrogen Electrolyser sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Hydrogen Electrolyser sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Proton On-Site
718th Research Institute of CSIC
Teledyne Energy Systems
Hydrogenics
Nel Hydrogen
Suzhou Jingli
Beijing Zhongdian
McPhy
Siemens
TianJin Mainland
Areva H2gen
Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment
Asahi Kasei
Idroenergy Spa
Erredue SpA
ShaanXi HuaQin
Kobelco Eco-Solutions
ITM Power
Toshiba
Thyssenkrupp
H2B2
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydrogen Electrolyser Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydrogen Electrolyser Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydrogen Electrolyser Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydrogen Electrolyser Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydrogen Electrolyser Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydrogen Electrolyser Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydrogen Electrolyser Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydrogen Electrolyser Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydrogen Electrolyser Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydrogen Electrolyser Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydrogen Electrolyser Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrogen Electrolyser Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrogen Electrolyser Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrogen Electrolyser Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrogen Electrolyser Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrogen Electrolyser Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
