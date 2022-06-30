2022 Global Glassware Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Glassware market was valued at 4492.94 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.34% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Glassware is defined as a container or object made of glass and used primarily for commercial and residential purposes.It includes drinking utensils, tableware and other useful practical products as well as mushroom shaped, candle containers.Glassware industry concentration is not high;There are more than 100 manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from the United States and Western Europe.The world`s biggest manufacturers are mainly in the United States and the European Union.Products from manufacturers such as Libbey are of relatively high quality.As for France, ARC International has become a global leader.Most Chinese manufacturers are located in anhui, shandong and zhejiang provinces.Many companies have multiple factories, often located close to their target consumption areas.Other international companies have factories in China, such as libby`s in langfang, not far from Beijing.In addition to the asia-pacific region, the main consumer market is located in Europe and the United States and other developed countries.Europe had a market share of 30.76 percent, followed by North America at 24.73 percent in 2017.We tend to think that as the industry becomes more mature, consumption growth will flatten out.

By Market Verdors:

Arc International

Libbey

Pasabahce

The Oneida Group

Riedel

Bormioli Rocco

Tervis

Zwiesel Kristallglas

Fiskars

Boelter Companies

Rona

Treo

Stozle

Deli Glass

KangTai Glass Ware

Shandong Huapeng Glass

By Types:

Drinkware

Tableware

Laboratory Glassware

Medical Supplies

By Applications:

Commercial Use

Hospitals and Clinics

Laboratory

Household

