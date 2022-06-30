Ballistic Plate Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Ballistic Plate market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ballistic Plate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Ballistic Plate market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Ballistic Plate Market Segment by Type

Level Ⅰ

Level ⅡA

Level Ⅱ

Level ⅢA

Level Ⅲ

Level Ⅳ

Ballistic Plate Market Segment by Application

Body Armor

Bulletproof Backpack

Explosion-proof Shield

Other

The report on the Ballistic Plate market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

RMA Armament

Wylton

Avient

ShotStop Ballistics

HESCO

CROSHIELD

EnGarde

U.S. ARMOR

ANGEL ARMOR

Point Blank Enterprises

Hoplite Armor

NATIONAL BODY ARMOR

MARS Armor

Koninklijke Ten Cate

NORINCO GROUP

Beijing Tongyizhong New Material Technology

Beijing Protech New Material

Light-Tough Composite Materials

Hunan Zhongtai Special Equipment

Henan Jiyuan Brother Material

Newtech

Redon Police Equipment Manufacturing

Dongrun Safety Technology

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Ballistic Plate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Ballistic Plate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ballistic Plate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ballistic Plate with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Ballistic Plate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Ballistic Plate companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ballistic Plate Product Introduction

1.2 Global Ballistic Plate Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Ballistic Plate Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Ballistic Plate Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Ballistic Plate Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Ballistic Plate Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Ballistic Plate Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Ballistic Plate Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Ballistic Plate in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Ballistic Plate Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Ballistic Plate Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Ballistic Plate Industry Trends

1.5.2 Ballistic Plate Market Drivers

1.5.3 Ballistic Plate Market Challenges

1.5.4 Ballistic Plate Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Ballistic Plate Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global Ballistic Plate Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Ballistic Plate Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Ballistic Plate Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Ballistic Plate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Ballistic Plate Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Ballistic Plate Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Ballistic Plate Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Ballistic Plate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Ballistic Plate Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global Ballistic Plate Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Ballistic Plate Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Ballistic Plate Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Ballistic Plate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Ballistic Plate Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Ballistic Plate Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Ballistic Plate Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Ballistic Plate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Ballistic Plate Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Ballistic Plate Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Ballistic Plate Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Ballistic Plate Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Ballistic Plate Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Ballistic Plate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Ballistic Plate Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Ballistic Plate Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Ballistic Plate in 2021

4.2.3 Global Ballistic Plate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Ballistic Plate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Ballistic Plate Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Ballistic Plate Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Ballistic Plate Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Ballistic Plate Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Ballistic Plate Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Ballistic Plate Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Ballistic Plate Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Ballistic Plate Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Ballistic Plate Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Ballistic Plate Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Ballistic Plate Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Ballistic Plate Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Ballistic Plate Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Ballistic Plate Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Ballistic Plate Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Ballistic Plate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Ballistic Plate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Plate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Ballistic Plate Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Ballistic Plate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Ballistic Plate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Ballistic Plate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Ballistic Plate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Plate Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Ballistic Plate Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 RMA Armament

7.1.1 RMA Armament Corporation Information

7.1.2 RMA Armament Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 RMA Armament Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 RMA Armament Ballistic Plate Products Offered

7.1.5 RMA Armament Recent Development

7.2 Wylton

7.2.1 Wylton Corporation Information

7.2.2 Wylton Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Wylton Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Wylton Ballistic Plate Products Offered

7.2.5 Wylton Recent Development

7.3 Avient

7.3.1 Avient Corporation Information

7.3.2 Avient Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Avient Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Avient Ballistic Plate Products Offered

7.3.5 Avient Recent Development

7.4 ShotStop Ballistics

7.4.1 ShotStop Ballistics Corporation Information

7.4.2 ShotStop Ballistics Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 ShotStop Ballistics Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 ShotStop Ballistics Ballistic Plate Products Offered

7.4.5 ShotStop Ballistics Recent Development

7.5 HESCO

7.5.1 HESCO Corporation Information

7.5.2 HESCO Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 HESCO Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 HESCO Ballistic Plate Products Offered

7.5.5 HESCO Recent Development

7.6 CROSHIELD

7.6.1 CROSHIELD Corporation Information

7.6.2 CROSHIELD Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 CROSHIELD Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 CROSHIELD Ballistic Plate Products Offered

7.6.5 CROSHIELD Recent Development

7.7 EnGarde

7.7.1 EnGarde Corporation Information

7.7.2 EnGarde Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 EnGarde Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 EnGarde Ballistic Plate Products Offered

7.7.5 EnGarde Recent Development

7.8 U.S. ARMOR

7.8.1 U.S. ARMOR Corporation Information

7.8.2 U.S. ARMOR Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 U.S. ARMOR Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 U.S. ARMOR Ballistic Plate Products Offered

7.8.5 U.S. ARMOR Recent Development

7.9 ANGEL ARMOR

7.9.1 ANGEL ARMOR Corporation Information

7.9.2 ANGEL ARMOR Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ANGEL ARMOR Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ANGEL ARMOR Ballistic Plate Products Offered

7.9.5 ANGEL ARMOR Recent Development

7.10 Point Blank Enterprises

7.10.1 Point Blank Enterprises Corporation Information

7.10.2 Point Blank Enterprises Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Point Blank Enterprises Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Point Blank Enterprises Ballistic Plate Products Offered

7.10.5 Point Blank Enterprises Recent Development

7.11 Hoplite Armor

7.11.1 Hoplite Armor Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hoplite Armor Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hoplite Armor Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hoplite Armor Ballistic Plate Products Offered

7.11.5 Hoplite Armor Recent Development

7.12 NATIONAL BODY ARMOR

7.12.1 NATIONAL BODY ARMOR Corporation Information

7.12.2 NATIONAL BODY ARMOR Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 NATIONAL BODY ARMOR Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 NATIONAL BODY ARMOR Products Offered

7.12.5 NATIONAL BODY ARMOR Recent Development

7.13 MARS Armor

7.13.1 MARS Armor Corporation Information

7.13.2 MARS Armor Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 MARS Armor Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 MARS Armor Products Offered

7.13.5 MARS Armor Recent Development

7.14 Koninklijke Ten Cate

7.14.1 Koninklijke Ten Cate Corporation Information

7.14.2 Koninklijke Ten Cate Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Koninklijke Ten Cate Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Koninklijke Ten Cate Products Offered

7.14.5 Koninklijke Ten Cate Recent Development

7.15 NORINCO GROUP

7.15.1 NORINCO GROUP Corporation Information

7.15.2 NORINCO GROUP Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 NORINCO GROUP Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 NORINCO GROUP Products Offered

7.15.5 NORINCO GROUP Recent Development

7.16 Beijing Tongyizhong New Material Technology

7.16.1 Beijing Tongyizhong New Material Technology Corporation Information

7.16.2 Beijing Tongyizhong New Material Technology Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Beijing Tongyizhong New Material Technology Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Beijing Tongyizhong New Material Technology Products Offered

7.16.5 Beijing Tongyizhong New Material Technology Recent Development

7.17 Beijing Protech New Material

7.17.1 Beijing Protech New Material Corporation Information

7.17.2 Beijing Protech New Material Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Beijing Protech New Material Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Beijing Protech New Material Products Offered

7.17.5 Beijing Protech New Material Recent Development

7.18 Light-Tough Composite Materials

7.18.1 Light-Tough Composite Materials Corporation Information

7.18.2 Light-Tough Composite Materials Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Light-Tough Composite Materials Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Light-Tough Composite Materials Products Offered

7.18.5 Light-Tough Composite Materials Recent Development

7.19 Hunan Zhongtai Special Equipment

7.19.1 Hunan Zhongtai Special Equipment Corporation Information

7.19.2 Hunan Zhongtai Special Equipment Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Hunan Zhongtai Special Equipment Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Hunan Zhongtai Special Equipment Products Offered

7.19.5 Hunan Zhongtai Special Equipment Recent Development

7.20 Henan Jiyuan Brother Material

7.20.1 Henan Jiyuan Brother Material Corporation Information

7.20.2 Henan Jiyuan Brother Material Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Henan Jiyuan Brother Material Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Henan Jiyuan Brother Material Products Offered

7.20.5 Henan Jiyuan Brother Material Recent Development

7.21 Newtech

7.21.1 Newtech Corporation Information

7.21.2 Newtech Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Newtech Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Newtech Products Offered

7.21.5 Newtech Recent Development

7.22 Redon Police Equipment Manufacturing

7.22.1 Redon Police Equipment Manufacturing Corporation Information

7.22.2 Redon Police Equipment Manufacturing Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Redon Police Equipment Manufacturing Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Redon Police Equipment Manufacturing Products Offered

7.22.5 Redon Police Equipment Manufacturing Recent Development

7.23 Dongrun Safety Technology

7.23.1 Dongrun Safety Technology Corporation Information

7.23.2 Dongrun Safety Technology Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Dongrun Safety Technology Ballistic Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Dongrun Safety Technology Products Offered

7.23.5 Dongrun Safety Technology Recent Development

