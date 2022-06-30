2022 Global Algae Biofuel Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Algae Biofuel market was valued at 4846.91 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.53% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Algae Biofuel is an alternative to liquid fossil fuels that uses algae as its source of energy-rich oils.Asia Pacific is expected to a key market for the product owing to the rapid growth of automotive industry in the region. The presence of large economies including China and India, which account for a major population share of the world is expected to drive demand for sustainable energy resources, which in turn is likely to open new avenues for the market growth. China is one of the top five producers of algae biomass and has made high investments to produce algae-derived energy products such as diesel, petrol, and hydrogen. Rising focus of Chinese government to reduce rely on coal and other fossil fuel resources for transportation and industrial applications is expected to open new avenues for the industry growth.

By Market Verdors:

Algenol

Blue Marble Production

Solazyme

Sapphire Energy

Culture Biosystems

Origin Oils

Proviron

Genifuels

Algae Systems

Solix Biofuels

Reliance Life Sciences

By Types:

Biodiesel

Jet Fuel

Biocrude

By Applications:

Transportation

