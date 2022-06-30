Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Keyless Entry Systems for Building market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Keyless Entry Systems for Building market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Based on Apps accounting for % of the Keyless Entry Systems for Building global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Residential Building was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Scope and Market Size

Keyless Entry Systems for Building market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Keyless Entry Systems for Building market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Keyless Entry Systems for Building market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Based on Apps

Touchless Unlock Based on Sensors

Remote Unlocks Via Web Dashboard

Biometric Access Control

Segment by Application

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Kisi

IDenticard systems

ISONAS

Brivo

Honeywell

Stanley Security

Protection One, Inc.

Tyco Integrated Security

ADT

Vanderbilt Industries

Genea

Assa Abloy

HID Global

Schlage

UTS Group

Nimbio

Secure Pacific

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Product Introduction

1.2 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Keyless Entry Systems for Building Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Keyless Entry Systems for Building in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Industry Trends

1.5.2 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Drivers

1.5.3 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Challenges

1.5.4 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Based on Apps

2.1.2 Touchless Unlock Based on Sensors

2.1.3 Remote Unlocks Via Web Dashboard

2.1.4 Biometric Access Control

2.2 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Keyless Entry Systems for Building Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential Building

3.1.2 Commercial Building

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Keyless Entry Systems for Building Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Keyless Entry Systems for Building in 2021

4.2.3 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Keyless Entry Systems for Building Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Keyless Entry Systems for Building Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Keyless Entry Systems for Building Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Keyless Entry Systems for Building Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kisi

7.1.1 Kisi Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kisi Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kisi Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kisi Keyless Entry Systems for Building Products Offered

7.1.5 Kisi Recent Development

7.2 IDenticard systems

7.2.1 IDenticard systems Corporation Information

7.2.2 IDenticard systems Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 IDenticard systems Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 IDenticard systems Keyless Entry Systems for Building Products Offered

7.2.5 IDenticard systems Recent Development

7.3 ISONAS

7.3.1 ISONAS Corporation Information

7.3.2 ISONAS Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ISONAS Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ISONAS Keyless Entry Systems for Building Products Offered

7.3.5 ISONAS Recent Development

7.4 Brivo

7.4.1 Brivo Corporation Information

7.4.2 Brivo Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Brivo Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Brivo Keyless Entry Systems for Building Products Offered

7.4.5 Brivo Recent Development

7.5 Honeywell

7.5.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

7.5.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Honeywell Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Honeywell Keyless Entry Systems for Building Products Offered

7.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development

7.6 Stanley Security

7.6.1 Stanley Security Corporation Information

7.6.2 Stanley Security Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Stanley Security Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Stanley Security Keyless Entry Systems for Building Products Offered

7.6.5 Stanley Security Recent Development

7.7 Protection One, Inc.

7.7.1 Protection One, Inc. Corporation Information

7.7.2 Protection One, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Protection One, Inc. Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Protection One, Inc. Keyless Entry Systems for Building Products Offered

7.7.5 Protection One, Inc. Recent Development

7.8 Tyco Integrated Security

7.8.1 Tyco Integrated Security Corporation Information

7.8.2 Tyco Integrated Security Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Tyco Integrated Security Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Tyco Integrated Security Keyless Entry Systems for Building Products Offered

7.8.5 Tyco Integrated Security Recent Development

7.9 ADT

7.9.1 ADT Corporation Information

7.9.2 ADT Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ADT Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ADT Keyless Entry Systems for Building Products Offered

7.9.5 ADT Recent Development

7.10 Vanderbilt Industries

7.10.1 Vanderbilt Industries Corporation Information

7.10.2 Vanderbilt Industries Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Vanderbilt Industries Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Vanderbilt Industries Keyless Entry Systems for Building Products Offered

7.10.5 Vanderbilt Industries Recent Development

7.11 Genea

7.11.1 Genea Corporation Information

7.11.2 Genea Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Genea Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Genea Keyless Entry Systems for Building Products Offered

7.11.5 Genea Recent Development

7.12 Assa Abloy

7.12.1 Assa Abloy Corporation Information

7.12.2 Assa Abloy Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Assa Abloy Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Assa Abloy Products Offered

7.12.5 Assa Abloy Recent Development

7.13 HID Global

7.13.1 HID Global Corporation Information

7.13.2 HID Global Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 HID Global Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 HID Global Products Offered

7.13.5 HID Global Recent Development

7.14 Schlage

7.14.1 Schlage Corporation Information

7.14.2 Schlage Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Schlage Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Schlage Products Offered

7.14.5 Schlage Recent Development

7.15 UTS Group

7.15.1 UTS Group Corporation Information

7.15.2 UTS Group Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 UTS Group Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 UTS Group Products Offered

7.15.5 UTS Group Recent Development

7.16 Nimbio

7.16.1 Nimbio Corporation Information

7.16.2 Nimbio Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Nimbio Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Nimbio Products Offered

7.16.5 Nimbio Recent Development

7.17 Secure Pacific

7.17.1 Secure Pacific Corporation Information

7.17.2 Secure Pacific Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Secure Pacific Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Secure Pacific Products Offered

7.17.5 Secure Pacific Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Distributors

8.3 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Production Mode & Process

8.4 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Sales Channels

8.4.2 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Distributors

8.5 Keyless Entry Systems for Building Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

