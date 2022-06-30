Automotive Oil Sump Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Automotive Oil Sump market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automotive Oil Sump market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Automotive Oil Sump market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Automotive Oil Sump Market Segment by Type

Alloy

Plastic

Automotive Oil Sump Market Segment by Application

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

The report on the Automotive Oil Sump market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Pacific Industrial

DANA

Mann+Hummel

Ahresty

AAM

Polytec Group

Hwashin

Yorozu

Minda KTSN

Spectra Premium

Sky Dynamics

EMP

Yuchai Group

Zhongji Southern

Dalian Yaming

Shuang Ta

Chongqing Yujiang

Guangdong Hongtu

Wuxi Mighty

Ruian Zhongling

Wangda Group

Ruian Dongxingda

Techron

Baoding Huayue Auto Parts

Weichai Power

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Automotive Oil Sump consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Automotive Oil Sump market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Oil Sump manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automotive Oil Sump with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Oil Sump submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Automotive Oil Sump companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Oil Sump Product Introduction

1.2 Global Automotive Oil Sump Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Automotive Oil Sump Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Automotive Oil Sump Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Automotive Oil Sump Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Automotive Oil Sump Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Automotive Oil Sump Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Automotive Oil Sump Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Automotive Oil Sump in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Automotive Oil Sump Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Automotive Oil Sump Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Automotive Oil Sump Industry Trends

1.5.2 Automotive Oil Sump Market Drivers

1.5.3 Automotive Oil Sump Market Challenges

1.5.4 Automotive Oil Sump Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Automotive Oil Sump Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Glass Fiber

2.1.2 Carbon Fiber

2.2 Global Automotive Oil Sump Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Automotive Oil Sump Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Automotive Oil Sump Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Automotive Oil Sump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Automotive Oil Sump Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Automotive Oil Sump Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Automotive Oil Sump Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Automotive Oil Sump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Automotive Oil Sump Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Airplane

3.1.2 Missile

3.1.3 Space Vehicle

3.2 Global Automotive Oil Sump Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Automotive Oil Sump Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Oil Sump Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Automotive Oil Sump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Automotive Oil Sump Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Automotive Oil Sump Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Automotive Oil Sump Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Automotive Oil Sump Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Automotive Oil Sump Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Automotive Oil Sump Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Automotive Oil Sump Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Oil Sump Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Oil Sump Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Automotive Oil Sump Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Automotive Oil Sump Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Automotive Oil Sump Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Automotive Oil Sump in 2021

4.2.3 Global Automotive Oil Sump Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Automotive Oil Sump Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Automotive Oil Sump Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Automotive Oil Sump Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Oil Sump Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Automotive Oil Sump Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Automotive Oil Sump Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Automotive Oil Sump Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Automotive Oil Sump Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Automotive Oil Sump Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Automotive Oil Sump Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Automotive Oil Sump Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Oil Sump Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Automotive Oil Sump Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Automotive Oil Sump Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Automotive Oil Sump Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Automotive Oil Sump Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Oil Sump Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Automotive Oil Sump Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Oil Sump Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Oil Sump Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Automotive Oil Sump Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Automotive Oil Sump Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Automotive Oil Sump Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Automotive Oil Sump Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Oil Sump Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Oil Sump Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Pacific Industrial

7.1.1 Pacific Industrial Corporation Information

7.1.2 Pacific Industrial Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Pacific Industrial Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Pacific Industrial Automotive Oil Sump Products Offered

7.1.5 Pacific Industrial Recent Development

7.2 DANA

7.2.1 DANA Corporation Information

7.2.2 DANA Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 DANA Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 DANA Automotive Oil Sump Products Offered

7.2.5 DANA Recent Development

7.3 Mann+Hummel

7.3.1 Mann+Hummel Corporation Information

7.3.2 Mann+Hummel Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Mann+Hummel Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Mann+Hummel Automotive Oil Sump Products Offered

7.3.5 Mann+Hummel Recent Development

7.4 Ahresty

7.4.1 Ahresty Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ahresty Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ahresty Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ahresty Automotive Oil Sump Products Offered

7.4.5 Ahresty Recent Development

7.5 AAM

7.5.1 AAM Corporation Information

7.5.2 AAM Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 AAM Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 AAM Automotive Oil Sump Products Offered

7.5.5 AAM Recent Development

7.6 Polytec Group

7.6.1 Polytec Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Polytec Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Polytec Group Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Polytec Group Automotive Oil Sump Products Offered

7.6.5 Polytec Group Recent Development

7.7 Hwashin

7.7.1 Hwashin Corporation Information

7.7.2 Hwashin Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Hwashin Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Hwashin Automotive Oil Sump Products Offered

7.7.5 Hwashin Recent Development

7.8 Yorozu

7.8.1 Yorozu Corporation Information

7.8.2 Yorozu Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Yorozu Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Yorozu Automotive Oil Sump Products Offered

7.8.5 Yorozu Recent Development

7.9 Minda KTSN

7.9.1 Minda KTSN Corporation Information

7.9.2 Minda KTSN Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Minda KTSN Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Minda KTSN Automotive Oil Sump Products Offered

7.9.5 Minda KTSN Recent Development

7.10 Spectra Premium

7.10.1 Spectra Premium Corporation Information

7.10.2 Spectra Premium Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Spectra Premium Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Spectra Premium Automotive Oil Sump Products Offered

7.10.5 Spectra Premium Recent Development

7.11 Sky Dynamics

7.11.1 Sky Dynamics Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sky Dynamics Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sky Dynamics Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sky Dynamics Automotive Oil Sump Products Offered

7.11.5 Sky Dynamics Recent Development

7.12 EMP

7.12.1 EMP Corporation Information

7.12.2 EMP Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 EMP Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 EMP Products Offered

7.12.5 EMP Recent Development

7.13 Yuchai Group

7.13.1 Yuchai Group Corporation Information

7.13.2 Yuchai Group Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Yuchai Group Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Yuchai Group Products Offered

7.13.5 Yuchai Group Recent Development

7.14 Zhongji Southern

7.14.1 Zhongji Southern Corporation Information

7.14.2 Zhongji Southern Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Zhongji Southern Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Zhongji Southern Products Offered

7.14.5 Zhongji Southern Recent Development

7.15 Dalian Yaming

7.15.1 Dalian Yaming Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dalian Yaming Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Dalian Yaming Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Dalian Yaming Products Offered

7.15.5 Dalian Yaming Recent Development

7.16 Shuang Ta

7.16.1 Shuang Ta Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shuang Ta Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shuang Ta Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shuang Ta Products Offered

7.16.5 Shuang Ta Recent Development

7.17 Chongqing Yujiang

7.17.1 Chongqing Yujiang Corporation Information

7.17.2 Chongqing Yujiang Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Chongqing Yujiang Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Chongqing Yujiang Products Offered

7.17.5 Chongqing Yujiang Recent Development

7.18 Guangdong Hongtu

7.18.1 Guangdong Hongtu Corporation Information

7.18.2 Guangdong Hongtu Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Guangdong Hongtu Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Guangdong Hongtu Products Offered

7.18.5 Guangdong Hongtu Recent Development

7.19 Wuxi Mighty

7.19.1 Wuxi Mighty Corporation Information

7.19.2 Wuxi Mighty Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Wuxi Mighty Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Wuxi Mighty Products Offered

7.19.5 Wuxi Mighty Recent Development

7.20 Ruian Zhongling

7.20.1 Ruian Zhongling Corporation Information

7.20.2 Ruian Zhongling Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Ruian Zhongling Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Ruian Zhongling Products Offered

7.20.5 Ruian Zhongling Recent Development

7.21 Wangda Group

7.21.1 Wangda Group Corporation Information

7.21.2 Wangda Group Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Wangda Group Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Wangda Group Products Offered

7.21.5 Wangda Group Recent Development

7.22 Ruian Dongxingda

7.22.1 Ruian Dongxingda Corporation Information

7.22.2 Ruian Dongxingda Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Ruian Dongxingda Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Ruian Dongxingda Products Offered

7.22.5 Ruian Dongxingda Recent Development

7.23 Techron

7.23.1 Techron Corporation Information

7.23.2 Techron Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Techron Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Techron Products Offered

7.23.5 Techron Recent Development

7.24 Baoding Huayue Auto Parts

7.24.1 Baoding Huayue Auto Parts Corporation Information

7.24.2 Baoding Huayue Auto Parts Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Baoding Huayue Auto Parts Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Baoding Huayue Auto Parts Products Offered

7.24.5 Baoding Huayue Auto Parts Recent Development

7.25 Weichai Power

7.25.1 Weichai Power Corporation Information

7.25.2 Weichai Power Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Weichai Power Automotive Oil Sump Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Weichai Power Products Offered

7.25.5 Weichai Power Recent Development

