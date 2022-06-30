2022 Global Bioplastic Utensils Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Bioplastic Utensils market was valued at 34.17 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.66% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Biopolymers/bioplastics is a material for which at least a portion of polymer consists of material produced from biomaterials. It represent a new generation of plastics that reduces the impact on the environment, both in terms of energy consumption and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.Bioplastic utensils are different from plastic ones in that they are derived from natural resources, hence ?bioplastic? Whereas plastic utensils are constructed from petroleum, bioplastic utensils come from plants that are found naturally in the environment, such as corn, sugarcane, grass, bamboo, and other such materials. Therefore, because they are constructed of natural materials, they will more easily break down and decompose than traditional plastic will. United States and Europe and dominating the bioplastic utensils market, due more and more consumers have strong environmental protection consciousness, high consumption levels and perfect sales channel (e.g. organic food stores and on-line shopping). Shortly, United and Europe will keep the market position and pioneering advantages. Asia-Pacific also in an important market, but the bioplastic utensils develops slowly, because of the weak environmental awareness, and the high price. Compared to the conventional utensils (made from petrochemical plastics), the price of bioplastic utensils is too high, it`s too hard to expand massively, and most of the retailers are reluctant to stock (purchase) bioplastic utensils due to low demand, especially in the countries with low consumption levels, like China, Southeast Asia, India and South America. Currently, the market is dominated by the players from US and Europe, like Biopak, Eco-Products, Inc, Trellis Earth, BioMass Packaging, World Centric, Bionatic GmbH, GreenGood, Better Earth, NatureHouse Green, BioGreenChoice, GreenHome, Vegware, Biodegradable Food Service, Ecogreen International and PrimeWare. In future, as awareness of environment protection strengthening, and the rise of online shopping, people can buy bioplastic utensils online through their smartphone conveniently, more and more people will choose to use bioplastic utensils, not petrochemical plastics utensils.

By Market Verdors:

Biopak

Eco-Products, Inc

Trellis Earth

BioMass Packaging

World Centric

Bionatic GmbH

GreenGood

Better Earth

NatureHouse Green

BioGreenChoice

GreenHome

Vegware

Biodegradable Food Service

Eco Kloud

Ecogreen International

PrimeWare

Huhtamaki

By Types:

Below 3.0 Grams

3.0-3.5 Grams

3.5-4.0 Grams

4.0-4.5 Grams

4.5-5.0 Grams

5.0-5.5 Grams

Above 5.5 Grams

By Applications:

Retail/Home

Commercial/Wholesale

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Bioplastic Utensils Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Bioplastic Utensils Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Bioplastic Utensils Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Bioplastic Utensils Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Bioplastic Utensils Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Bioplastic Utensils Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Bioplastic Utensils (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Bioplastic Utensils Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Bioplastic Utensils Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Bioplastic Utensils (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Bioplastic Utensils Consu

