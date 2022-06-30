Auto Body Primers Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Auto Body Primers market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Auto Body Primers market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Auto Body Primers market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Protective

Quick-Drying

Etching

Insulated

Transparent

Others

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

4CR – KWK Holding GmbH & CO KG

AKEMI Chemisch Technische Spezialfabrik GmbH

August Handel GmbH – CARFIT

AUTOSYSTEMS IBERIA, S.L.

Bernardo Ecenarro, S.A. SINNEK

Chamäleon GmbH

Cromax® Deutschland

EN Chemicals S.A.

ILPA Adesivi S.r.l.

IVAT – Industrie Vernici Alto Tevere Srl

Multichem Sp. Z o.o.

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Auto Body Primers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Auto Body Primers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Auto Body Primers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Auto Body Primers with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Auto Body Primers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Auto Body Primers companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Auto Body Primers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Auto Body Primers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Auto Body Primers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Auto Body Primers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Auto Body Primers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Auto Body Primers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Auto Body Primers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Auto Body Primers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Auto Body Primers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Auto Body Primers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Auto Body Primers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Auto Body Primers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Auto Body Primers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Auto Body Primers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Auto Body Primers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Auto Body Primers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Protective

2.1.2 Quick-Drying

2.1.3 Etching

2.1.4 Insulated

2.1.5 Transparent

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Auto Body Primers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Auto Body Primers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Auto Body Primers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Auto Body Primers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Auto Body Primers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Auto Body Primers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Auto Body Primers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Auto Body Primers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Auto Body Primers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Passenger Car

3.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

3.2 Global Auto Body Primers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Auto Body Primers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Auto Body Primers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Auto Body Primers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Auto Body Primers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Auto Body Primers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Auto Body Primers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Auto Body Primers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Auto Body Primers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Auto Body Primers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Auto Body Primers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Auto Body Primers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Auto Body Primers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Auto Body Primers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Auto Body Primers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Auto Body Primers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Auto Body Primers in 2021

4.2.3 Global Auto Body Primers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Auto Body Primers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Auto Body Primers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Auto Body Primers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Auto Body Primers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Auto Body Primers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Auto Body Primers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Auto Body Primers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Auto Body Primers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Auto Body Primers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Auto Body Primers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Auto Body Primers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Auto Body Primers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Auto Body Primers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Auto Body Primers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Auto Body Primers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Auto Body Primers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Auto Body Primers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Auto Body Primers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Auto Body Primers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Auto Body Primers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Auto Body Primers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Auto Body Primers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Auto Body Primers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Auto Body Primers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Auto Body Primers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Auto Body Primers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 4CR – KWK Holding GmbH & CO KG

7.1.1 4CR – KWK Holding GmbH & CO KG Corporation Information

7.1.2 4CR – KWK Holding GmbH & CO KG Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 4CR – KWK Holding GmbH & CO KG Auto Body Primers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 4CR – KWK Holding GmbH & CO KG Auto Body Primers Products Offered

7.1.5 4CR – KWK Holding GmbH & CO KG Recent Development

7.2 AKEMI Chemisch Technische Spezialfabrik GmbH

7.2.1 AKEMI Chemisch Technische Spezialfabrik GmbH Corporation Information

7.2.2 AKEMI Chemisch Technische Spezialfabrik GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 AKEMI Chemisch Technische Spezialfabrik GmbH Auto Body Primers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 AKEMI Chemisch Technische Spezialfabrik GmbH Auto Body Primers Products Offered

7.2.5 AKEMI Chemisch Technische Spezialfabrik GmbH Recent Development

7.3 August Handel GmbH – CARFIT

7.3.1 August Handel GmbH – CARFIT Corporation Information

7.3.2 August Handel GmbH – CARFIT Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 August Handel GmbH – CARFIT Auto Body Primers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 August Handel GmbH – CARFIT Auto Body Primers Products Offered

7.3.5 August Handel GmbH – CARFIT Recent Development

7.4 AUTOSYSTEMS IBERIA, S.L.

7.4.1 AUTOSYSTEMS IBERIA, S.L. Corporation Information

7.4.2 AUTOSYSTEMS IBERIA, S.L. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 AUTOSYSTEMS IBERIA, S.L. Auto Body Primers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 AUTOSYSTEMS IBERIA, S.L. Auto Body Primers Products Offered

7.4.5 AUTOSYSTEMS IBERIA, S.L. Recent Development

7.5 Bernardo Ecenarro, S.A. SINNEK

7.5.1 Bernardo Ecenarro, S.A. SINNEK Corporation Information

7.5.2 Bernardo Ecenarro, S.A. SINNEK Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Bernardo Ecenarro, S.A. SINNEK Auto Body Primers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Bernardo Ecenarro, S.A. SINNEK Auto Body Primers Products Offered

7.5.5 Bernardo Ecenarro, S.A. SINNEK Recent Development

7.6 Chamäleon GmbH

7.6.1 Chamäleon GmbH Corporation Information

7.6.2 Chamäleon GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Chamäleon GmbH Auto Body Primers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Chamäleon GmbH Auto Body Primers Products Offered

7.6.5 Chamäleon GmbH Recent Development

7.7 Cromax® Deutschland

7.7.1 Cromax® Deutschland Corporation Information

7.7.2 Cromax® Deutschland Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Cromax® Deutschland Auto Body Primers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Cromax® Deutschland Auto Body Primers Products Offered

7.7.5 Cromax® Deutschland Recent Development

7.8 EN Chemicals S.A.

7.8.1 EN Chemicals S.A. Corporation Information

7.8.2 EN Chemicals S.A. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 EN Chemicals S.A. Auto Body Primers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 EN Chemicals S.A. Auto Body Primers Products Offered

7.8.5 EN Chemicals S.A. Recent Development

7.9 ILPA Adesivi S.r.l.

7.9.1 ILPA Adesivi S.r.l. Corporation Information

7.9.2 ILPA Adesivi S.r.l. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 ILPA Adesivi S.r.l. Auto Body Primers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 ILPA Adesivi S.r.l. Auto Body Primers Products Offered

7.9.5 ILPA Adesivi S.r.l. Recent Development

7.10 IVAT – Industrie Vernici Alto Tevere Srl

7.10.1 IVAT – Industrie Vernici Alto Tevere Srl Corporation Information

7.10.2 IVAT – Industrie Vernici Alto Tevere Srl Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 IVAT – Industrie Vernici Alto Tevere Srl Auto Body Primers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 IVAT – Industrie Vernici Alto Tevere Srl Auto Body Primers Products Offered

7.10.5 IVAT – Industrie Vernici Alto Tevere Srl Recent Development

7.11 Multichem Sp. Z o.o.

7.11.1 Multichem Sp. Z o.o. Corporation Information

7.11.2 Multichem Sp. Z o.o. Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Multichem Sp. Z o.o. Auto Body Primers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Multichem Sp. Z o.o. Auto Body Primers Products Offered

7.11.5 Multichem Sp. Z o.o. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Auto Body Primers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Auto Body Primers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Auto Body Primers Distributors

8.3 Auto Body Primers Production Mode & Process

8.4 Auto Body Primers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Auto Body Primers Sales Channels

8.4.2 Auto Body Primers Distributors

8.5 Auto Body Primers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

