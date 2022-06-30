Global Exterior Shutter System Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Exterior Shutter System market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Exterior Shutter System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Exterior Shutter System market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Aluminum accounting for % of the Exterior Shutter System global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Residential was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Exterior Shutter System Scope and Market Size

Exterior Shutter System market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Exterior Shutter System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Exterior Shutter System market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Aluminum

Vinyl

Wooden

Segment by Application

Residential

Commercial

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Overhead Door

Somfy

Wayne Dalton

Timberlane

Glenmore

Samson Doors

heroal

Willard Shutter Company

LAS Shutters + Windows

Roll Shutter Systems

Enviroblind

Southern Shutter

Cedar Park Overhead Doors

Rollac Shutter of Texas

HVP

Pentagon Shutters

Homeshield

Alpha Systems

Roll-a-way

Shade & Shutter Systems Inc

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Exterior Shutter System Product Introduction

1.2 Global Exterior Shutter System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Exterior Shutter System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Exterior Shutter System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Exterior Shutter System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Exterior Shutter System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Exterior Shutter System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Exterior Shutter System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Exterior Shutter System in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Exterior Shutter System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Exterior Shutter System Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Exterior Shutter System Industry Trends

1.5.2 Exterior Shutter System Market Drivers

1.5.3 Exterior Shutter System Market Challenges

1.5.4 Exterior Shutter System Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Exterior Shutter System Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Aluminum

2.1.2 Vinyl

2.1.3 Wooden

2.2 Global Exterior Shutter System Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Exterior Shutter System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Exterior Shutter System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Exterior Shutter System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Exterior Shutter System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Exterior Shutter System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Exterior Shutter System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Exterior Shutter System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Exterior Shutter System Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.2 Global Exterior Shutter System Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Exterior Shutter System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Exterior Shutter System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Exterior Shutter System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Exterior Shutter System Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Exterior Shutter System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Exterior Shutter System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Exterior Shutter System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Exterior Shutter System Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Exterior Shutter System Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Exterior Shutter System Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Exterior Shutter System Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Exterior Shutter System Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Exterior Shutter System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Exterior Shutter System Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Exterior Shutter System Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Exterior Shutter System in 2021

4.2.3 Global Exterior Shutter System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Exterior Shutter System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Exterior Shutter System Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Exterior Shutter System Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Exterior Shutter System Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Exterior Shutter System Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Exterior Shutter System Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Exterior Shutter System Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Exterior Shutter System Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Exterior Shutter System Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Exterior Shutter System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Exterior Shutter System Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Exterior Shutter System Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Exterior Shutter System Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Exterior Shutter System Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Exterior Shutter System Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Exterior Shutter System Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Exterior Shutter System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Exterior Shutter System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Exterior Shutter System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Exterior Shutter System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Exterior Shutter System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Exterior Shutter System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Exterior Shutter System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Exterior Shutter System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Exterior Shutter System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Exterior Shutter System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Overhead Door

7.1.1 Overhead Door Corporation Information

7.1.2 Overhead Door Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Overhead Door Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Overhead Door Exterior Shutter System Products Offered

7.1.5 Overhead Door Recent Development

7.2 Somfy

7.2.1 Somfy Corporation Information

7.2.2 Somfy Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Somfy Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Somfy Exterior Shutter System Products Offered

7.2.5 Somfy Recent Development

7.3 Wayne Dalton

7.3.1 Wayne Dalton Corporation Information

7.3.2 Wayne Dalton Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Wayne Dalton Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Wayne Dalton Exterior Shutter System Products Offered

7.3.5 Wayne Dalton Recent Development

7.4 Timberlane

7.4.1 Timberlane Corporation Information

7.4.2 Timberlane Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Timberlane Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Timberlane Exterior Shutter System Products Offered

7.4.5 Timberlane Recent Development

7.5 Glenmore

7.5.1 Glenmore Corporation Information

7.5.2 Glenmore Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Glenmore Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Glenmore Exterior Shutter System Products Offered

7.5.5 Glenmore Recent Development

7.6 Samson Doors

7.6.1 Samson Doors Corporation Information

7.6.2 Samson Doors Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Samson Doors Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Samson Doors Exterior Shutter System Products Offered

7.6.5 Samson Doors Recent Development

7.7 heroal

7.7.1 heroal Corporation Information

7.7.2 heroal Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 heroal Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 heroal Exterior Shutter System Products Offered

7.7.5 heroal Recent Development

7.8 Willard Shutter Company

7.8.1 Willard Shutter Company Corporation Information

7.8.2 Willard Shutter Company Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Willard Shutter Company Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Willard Shutter Company Exterior Shutter System Products Offered

7.8.5 Willard Shutter Company Recent Development

7.9 LAS Shutters + Windows

7.9.1 LAS Shutters + Windows Corporation Information

7.9.2 LAS Shutters + Windows Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 LAS Shutters + Windows Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 LAS Shutters + Windows Exterior Shutter System Products Offered

7.9.5 LAS Shutters + Windows Recent Development

7.10 Roll Shutter Systems

7.10.1 Roll Shutter Systems Corporation Information

7.10.2 Roll Shutter Systems Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Roll Shutter Systems Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Roll Shutter Systems Exterior Shutter System Products Offered

7.10.5 Roll Shutter Systems Recent Development

7.11 Enviroblind

7.11.1 Enviroblind Corporation Information

7.11.2 Enviroblind Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Enviroblind Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Enviroblind Exterior Shutter System Products Offered

7.11.5 Enviroblind Recent Development

7.12 Southern Shutter

7.12.1 Southern Shutter Corporation Information

7.12.2 Southern Shutter Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Southern Shutter Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Southern Shutter Products Offered

7.12.5 Southern Shutter Recent Development

7.13 Cedar Park Overhead Doors

7.13.1 Cedar Park Overhead Doors Corporation Information

7.13.2 Cedar Park Overhead Doors Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Cedar Park Overhead Doors Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Cedar Park Overhead Doors Products Offered

7.13.5 Cedar Park Overhead Doors Recent Development

7.14 Rollac Shutter of Texas

7.14.1 Rollac Shutter of Texas Corporation Information

7.14.2 Rollac Shutter of Texas Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Rollac Shutter of Texas Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Rollac Shutter of Texas Products Offered

7.14.5 Rollac Shutter of Texas Recent Development

7.15 HVP

7.15.1 HVP Corporation Information

7.15.2 HVP Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 HVP Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 HVP Products Offered

7.15.5 HVP Recent Development

7.16 Pentagon Shutters

7.16.1 Pentagon Shutters Corporation Information

7.16.2 Pentagon Shutters Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Pentagon Shutters Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Pentagon Shutters Products Offered

7.16.5 Pentagon Shutters Recent Development

7.17 Homeshield

7.17.1 Homeshield Corporation Information

7.17.2 Homeshield Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Homeshield Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Homeshield Products Offered

7.17.5 Homeshield Recent Development

7.18 Alpha Systems

7.18.1 Alpha Systems Corporation Information

7.18.2 Alpha Systems Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Alpha Systems Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Alpha Systems Products Offered

7.18.5 Alpha Systems Recent Development

7.19 Roll-a-way

7.19.1 Roll-a-way Corporation Information

7.19.2 Roll-a-way Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Roll-a-way Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Roll-a-way Products Offered

7.19.5 Roll-a-way Recent Development

7.20 Shade & Shutter Systems Inc

7.20.1 Shade & Shutter Systems Inc Corporation Information

7.20.2 Shade & Shutter Systems Inc Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Shade & Shutter Systems Inc Exterior Shutter System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Shade & Shutter Systems Inc Products Offered

7.20.5 Shade & Shutter Systems Inc Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Exterior Shutter System Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Exterior Shutter System Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Exterior Shutter System Distributors

8.3 Exterior Shutter System Production Mode & Process

8.4 Exterior Shutter System Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Exterior Shutter System Sales Channels

8.4.2 Exterior Shutter System Distributors

8.5 Exterior Shutter System Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

