Sparkling Wine Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022-2028: by Players, Types, Applications and Regions

The Global and United States Sparkling Wine Market Report was published by QY Research recently.

Sparkling Wine Market Analysis and Insights

This report focuses on global and United States Sparkling Wine market, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Sparkling Wine market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Sparkling Wine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Sparkling Wine market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Access full Report Description, Table of Figure, Chart, Free sample, etc. please click

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162322/sparkling-wine

Sparkling Wine Market Segment by Type

Normal sparkling wine

Semi-sparkling wine

Sparkling Wine Market Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Online Retailers

The report on the Sparkling Wine market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

E & J Gallo Winery

Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei

Freixenet

Moet & Chandon

Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkellereien

Cecchi

Martini & Rossi

Mionetto Prosecco

Maranello Wines

Juvé & Camps

Sovereign Brands

Wolfberger Winery

Veuve Clicquot

Champagne Bollinger

Laurent Perrier

Piper-Heidsieck

Louis Roederer

Ruffino

Zonin

La Marca Prosecco

Riondo

Prestige Beverage Group

Key Benefits:

To study and analyze the global Sparkling Wine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Sparkling Wine market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Sparkling Wine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Sparkling Wine with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Sparkling Wine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered

1 Study Coverage

2 Market by Type

3 Market by Application

4 Global Sparkling Wine Competitor Landscape by Company

5 Global Sparkling Wine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Sparkling Wine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Sparkling Wine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Sparkling Wine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Sparkling Wine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Sparkling Wine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Sparkling Wine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Sparkling Wine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Sparkling Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Sparkling Wine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Sparkling Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Sparkling Wine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Sparkling Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Sparkling Wine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Sparkling Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Sparkling Wine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Sparkling Wine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Sparkling Wine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 E & J Gallo Winery

7.1.1 E & J Gallo Winery Corporation Information

7.1.2 E & J Gallo Winery Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 E & J Gallo Winery Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 E & J Gallo Winery Sparkling Wine Products Offered

7.1.5 E & J Gallo Winery Recent Development

7.2 Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei

7.2.1 Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei Corporation Information

7.2.2 Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei Sparkling Wine Products Offered

7.2.5 Henkell & Co. Sektkellerei Recent Development

7.3 Freixenet

7.3.1 Freixenet Corporation Information

7.3.2 Freixenet Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Freixenet Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Freixenet Sparkling Wine Products Offered

7.3.5 Freixenet Recent Development

7.4 Moet & Chandon

7.4.1 Moet & Chandon Corporation Information

7.4.2 Moet & Chandon Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Moet & Chandon Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Moet & Chandon Sparkling Wine Products Offered

7.4.5 Moet & Chandon Recent Development

7.5 Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkellereien

7.5.1 Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkellereien Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkellereien Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkellereien Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkellereien Sparkling Wine Products Offered

7.5.5 Rotkappchen-Mumm Sektkellereien Recent Development

7.6 Cecchi

7.6.1 Cecchi Corporation Information

7.6.2 Cecchi Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Cecchi Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Cecchi Sparkling Wine Products Offered

7.6.5 Cecchi Recent Development

7.7 Martini & Rossi

7.7.1 Martini & Rossi Corporation Information

7.7.2 Martini & Rossi Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Martini & Rossi Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Martini & Rossi Sparkling Wine Products Offered

7.7.5 Martini & Rossi Recent Development

7.8 Mionetto Prosecco

7.8.1 Mionetto Prosecco Corporation Information

7.8.2 Mionetto Prosecco Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Mionetto Prosecco Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Mionetto Prosecco Sparkling Wine Products Offered

7.8.5 Mionetto Prosecco Recent Development

7.9 Maranello Wines

7.9.1 Maranello Wines Corporation Information

7.9.2 Maranello Wines Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Maranello Wines Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Maranello Wines Sparkling Wine Products Offered

7.9.5 Maranello Wines Recent Development

7.10 Juvé & Camps

7.10.1 Juvé & Camps Corporation Information

7.10.2 Juvé & Camps Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Juvé & Camps Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Juvé & Camps Sparkling Wine Products Offered

7.10.5 Juvé & Camps Recent Development

7.11 Sovereign Brands

7.11.1 Sovereign Brands Corporation Information

7.11.2 Sovereign Brands Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Sovereign Brands Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Sovereign Brands Sparkling Wine Products Offered

7.11.5 Sovereign Brands Recent Development

7.12 Wolfberger Winery

7.12.1 Wolfberger Winery Corporation Information

7.12.2 Wolfberger Winery Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Wolfberger Winery Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Wolfberger Winery Products Offered

7.12.5 Wolfberger Winery Recent Development

7.13 Veuve Clicquot

7.13.1 Veuve Clicquot Corporation Information

7.13.2 Veuve Clicquot Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Veuve Clicquot Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Veuve Clicquot Products Offered

7.13.5 Veuve Clicquot Recent Development

7.14 Champagne Bollinger

7.14.1 Champagne Bollinger Corporation Information

7.14.2 Champagne Bollinger Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Champagne Bollinger Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Champagne Bollinger Products Offered

7.14.5 Champagne Bollinger Recent Development

7.15 Laurent Perrier

7.15.1 Laurent Perrier Corporation Information

7.15.2 Laurent Perrier Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Laurent Perrier Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Laurent Perrier Products Offered

7.15.5 Laurent Perrier Recent Development

7.16 Piper-Heidsieck

7.16.1 Piper-Heidsieck Corporation Information

7.16.2 Piper-Heidsieck Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Piper-Heidsieck Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Piper-Heidsieck Products Offered

7.16.5 Piper-Heidsieck Recent Development

7.17 Louis Roederer

7.17.1 Louis Roederer Corporation Information

7.17.2 Louis Roederer Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Louis Roederer Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Louis Roederer Products Offered

7.17.5 Louis Roederer Recent Development

7.18 Ruffino

7.18.1 Ruffino Corporation Information

7.18.2 Ruffino Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Ruffino Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Ruffino Products Offered

7.18.5 Ruffino Recent Development

7.19 Zonin

7.19.1 Zonin Corporation Information

7.19.2 Zonin Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Zonin Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Zonin Products Offered

7.19.5 Zonin Recent Development

7.20 La Marca Prosecco

7.20.1 La Marca Prosecco Corporation Information

7.20.2 La Marca Prosecco Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 La Marca Prosecco Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 La Marca Prosecco Products Offered

7.20.5 La Marca Prosecco Recent Development

7.21 Riondo

7.21.1 Riondo Corporation Information

7.21.2 Riondo Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Riondo Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Riondo Products Offered

7.21.5 Riondo Recent Development

7.22 Prestige Beverage Group

7.22.1 Prestige Beverage Group Corporation Information

7.22.2 Prestige Beverage Group Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Prestige Beverage Group Sparkling Wine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Prestige Beverage Group Products Offered

7.22.5 Prestige Beverage Group Recent Development

For More Information About This Report, Please Enter:

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/162322/sparkling-wine

Any doubts and questions will be welcome.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007. It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world, QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States