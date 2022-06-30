Global Boiler Heating System Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Boiler Heating System market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Boiler Heating System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Boiler Heating System market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Oil, Gas & Coal Boiler accounting for % of the Boiler Heating System global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Energy Industry was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Boiler Heating System Scope and Market Size

For United States market, this report focuses on the Boiler Heating System market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Oil, Gas & Coal Boiler

Electric Boiler

Biomass Boiler

Others

Segment by Application

Energy Industry

Paper Industry

Food Industry

Wastewater Treatment Industry

Pharmaceutical

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Grand Kartech Tbk

Miura

Kawasaki

GETABEC Public

Shuangliang Group

Zhejiang Tuff Boiler

Shanghai Industrial Boiler Limited Company

Zu How Industry

Taijune Boiler

Bosch Thermotechnik

Cochran

Alfa Laval

Viessmann

Cleaver-Brooks

Fulton Boiler Works

Hurst Boiler and Welding

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd (SHI)

Thyssenkrupp

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

General Electric

DONGFANG BOILER GROUP

AE&E Nanjing Boiler

BHEL

Cethar

Zhengzhou Boiler

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Boiler Heating System Product Introduction

1.2 Global Boiler Heating System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Boiler Heating System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Boiler Heating System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Boiler Heating System Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Boiler Heating System Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Boiler Heating System Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Boiler Heating System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Boiler Heating System in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Boiler Heating System Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Boiler Heating System Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Boiler Heating System Industry Trends

1.5.2 Boiler Heating System Market Drivers

1.5.3 Boiler Heating System Market Challenges

1.5.4 Boiler Heating System Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Boiler Heating System Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Oil, Gas & Coal Boiler

2.1.2 Electric Boiler

2.1.3 Biomass Boiler

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Boiler Heating System Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Boiler Heating System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Boiler Heating System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Boiler Heating System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Boiler Heating System Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Boiler Heating System Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Boiler Heating System Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Boiler Heating System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Boiler Heating System Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Energy Industry

3.1.2 Paper Industry

3.1.3 Food Industry

3.1.4 Wastewater Treatment Industry

3.1.5 Pharmaceutical

3.2 Global Boiler Heating System Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Boiler Heating System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Boiler Heating System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Boiler Heating System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Boiler Heating System Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Boiler Heating System Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Boiler Heating System Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Boiler Heating System Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Boiler Heating System Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Boiler Heating System Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Boiler Heating System Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Boiler Heating System Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Boiler Heating System Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Boiler Heating System Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Boiler Heating System Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Boiler Heating System Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Boiler Heating System in 2021

4.2.3 Global Boiler Heating System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Boiler Heating System Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Boiler Heating System Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Boiler Heating System Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Boiler Heating System Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Boiler Heating System Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Boiler Heating System Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Boiler Heating System Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Boiler Heating System Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Boiler Heating System Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Boiler Heating System Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Boiler Heating System Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Boiler Heating System Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Boiler Heating System Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Boiler Heating System Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Boiler Heating System Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Boiler Heating System Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Boiler Heating System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Boiler Heating System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Boiler Heating System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Boiler Heating System Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Boiler Heating System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Boiler Heating System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Boiler Heating System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Boiler Heating System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Boiler Heating System Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Boiler Heating System Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 PT. Grand Kartech Tbk

7.1.1 PT. Grand Kartech Tbk Corporation Information

7.1.2 PT. Grand Kartech Tbk Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 PT. Grand Kartech Tbk Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 PT. Grand Kartech Tbk Boiler Heating System Products Offered

7.1.5 PT. Grand Kartech Tbk Recent Development

7.2 Miura

7.2.1 Miura Corporation Information

7.2.2 Miura Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Miura Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Miura Boiler Heating System Products Offered

7.2.5 Miura Recent Development

7.3 Kawasaki

7.3.1 Kawasaki Corporation Information

7.3.2 Kawasaki Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Kawasaki Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Kawasaki Boiler Heating System Products Offered

7.3.5 Kawasaki Recent Development

7.4 GETABEC Public

7.4.1 GETABEC Public Corporation Information

7.4.2 GETABEC Public Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 GETABEC Public Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 GETABEC Public Boiler Heating System Products Offered

7.4.5 GETABEC Public Recent Development

7.5 Shuangliang Group

7.5.1 Shuangliang Group Corporation Information

7.5.2 Shuangliang Group Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Shuangliang Group Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Shuangliang Group Boiler Heating System Products Offered

7.5.5 Shuangliang Group Recent Development

7.6 Zhejiang Tuff Boiler

7.6.1 Zhejiang Tuff Boiler Corporation Information

7.6.2 Zhejiang Tuff Boiler Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Zhejiang Tuff Boiler Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Zhejiang Tuff Boiler Boiler Heating System Products Offered

7.6.5 Zhejiang Tuff Boiler Recent Development

7.7 Shanghai Industrial Boiler Limited Company

7.7.1 Shanghai Industrial Boiler Limited Company Corporation Information

7.7.2 Shanghai Industrial Boiler Limited Company Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Shanghai Industrial Boiler Limited Company Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Shanghai Industrial Boiler Limited Company Boiler Heating System Products Offered

7.7.5 Shanghai Industrial Boiler Limited Company Recent Development

7.8 Zu How Industry

7.8.1 Zu How Industry Corporation Information

7.8.2 Zu How Industry Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Zu How Industry Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Zu How Industry Boiler Heating System Products Offered

7.8.5 Zu How Industry Recent Development

7.9 Taijune Boiler

7.9.1 Taijune Boiler Corporation Information

7.9.2 Taijune Boiler Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Taijune Boiler Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Taijune Boiler Boiler Heating System Products Offered

7.9.5 Taijune Boiler Recent Development

7.10 Bosch Thermotechnik

7.10.1 Bosch Thermotechnik Corporation Information

7.10.2 Bosch Thermotechnik Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Bosch Thermotechnik Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Bosch Thermotechnik Boiler Heating System Products Offered

7.10.5 Bosch Thermotechnik Recent Development

7.11 Cochran

7.11.1 Cochran Corporation Information

7.11.2 Cochran Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Cochran Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Cochran Boiler Heating System Products Offered

7.11.5 Cochran Recent Development

7.12 Alfa Laval

7.12.1 Alfa Laval Corporation Information

7.12.2 Alfa Laval Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Alfa Laval Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Alfa Laval Products Offered

7.12.5 Alfa Laval Recent Development

7.13 Viessmann

7.13.1 Viessmann Corporation Information

7.13.2 Viessmann Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Viessmann Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Viessmann Products Offered

7.13.5 Viessmann Recent Development

7.14 Cleaver-Brooks

7.14.1 Cleaver-Brooks Corporation Information

7.14.2 Cleaver-Brooks Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Cleaver-Brooks Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Cleaver-Brooks Products Offered

7.14.5 Cleaver-Brooks Recent Development

7.15 Fulton Boiler Works

7.15.1 Fulton Boiler Works Corporation Information

7.15.2 Fulton Boiler Works Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Fulton Boiler Works Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Fulton Boiler Works Products Offered

7.15.5 Fulton Boiler Works Recent Development

7.16 Hurst Boiler and Welding

7.16.1 Hurst Boiler and Welding Corporation Information

7.16.2 Hurst Boiler and Welding Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Hurst Boiler and Welding Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Hurst Boiler and Welding Products Offered

7.16.5 Hurst Boiler and Welding Recent Development

7.17 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd (SHI)

7.17.1 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd (SHI) Corporation Information

7.17.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd (SHI) Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd (SHI) Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd (SHI) Products Offered

7.17.5 Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd (SHI) Recent Development

7.18 Thyssenkrupp

7.18.1 Thyssenkrupp Corporation Information

7.18.2 Thyssenkrupp Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Thyssenkrupp Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Thyssenkrupp Products Offered

7.18.5 Thyssenkrupp Recent Development

7.19 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

7.19.1 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Corporation Information

7.19.2 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Products Offered

7.19.5 Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Recent Development

7.20 General Electric

7.20.1 General Electric Corporation Information

7.20.2 General Electric Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 General Electric Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 General Electric Products Offered

7.20.5 General Electric Recent Development

7.21 DONGFANG BOILER GROUP

7.21.1 DONGFANG BOILER GROUP Corporation Information

7.21.2 DONGFANG BOILER GROUP Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 DONGFANG BOILER GROUP Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 DONGFANG BOILER GROUP Products Offered

7.21.5 DONGFANG BOILER GROUP Recent Development

7.22 AE&E Nanjing Boiler

7.22.1 AE&E Nanjing Boiler Corporation Information

7.22.2 AE&E Nanjing Boiler Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 AE&E Nanjing Boiler Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 AE&E Nanjing Boiler Products Offered

7.22.5 AE&E Nanjing Boiler Recent Development

7.23 BHEL

7.23.1 BHEL Corporation Information

7.23.2 BHEL Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 BHEL Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 BHEL Products Offered

7.23.5 BHEL Recent Development

7.24 Cethar

7.24.1 Cethar Corporation Information

7.24.2 Cethar Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Cethar Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Cethar Products Offered

7.24.5 Cethar Recent Development

7.25 Zhengzhou Boiler

7.25.1 Zhengzhou Boiler Corporation Information

7.25.2 Zhengzhou Boiler Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Zhengzhou Boiler Boiler Heating System Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Zhengzhou Boiler Products Offered

7.25.5 Zhengzhou Boiler Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Boiler Heating System Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Boiler Heating System Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Boiler Heating System Distributors

8.3 Boiler Heating System Production Mode & Process

8.4 Boiler Heating System Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Boiler Heating System Sales Channels

8.4.2 Boiler Heating System Distributors

8.5 Boiler Heating System Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

