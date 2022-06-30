WiFi Chip Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States WiFi Chip market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global WiFi Chip market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the WiFi Chip market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

WiFi Chip Market Segment by Type

WiFi-4 Chip

WiFi-5 Chip

WiFi-6 Chip

WiFi-6E Chip

WiFi Chip Market Segment by Application

WiFi Router

Cell Phone

IoT

Other

The report on the WiFi Chip market covers the following region analysis:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report mentions the prominent market player consisting of:

Broadcomm

Qualcomm

Intel

MediaTek

NXP

TI

Infineon

ON Semiconductor

Realtek

Triductor Technology

Espressif Systems

Beken

ASR Microelectronics

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global WiFi Chip consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of WiFi Chip market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global WiFi Chip manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the WiFi Chip with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of WiFi Chip submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> WiFi Chip companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 WiFi Chip Product Introduction

1.2 Global WiFi Chip Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global WiFi Chip Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global WiFi Chip Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States WiFi Chip Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States WiFi Chip Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States WiFi Chip Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 WiFi Chip Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States WiFi Chip in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of WiFi Chip Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 WiFi Chip Market Dynamics

1.5.1 WiFi Chip Industry Trends

1.5.2 WiFi Chip Market Drivers

1.5.3 WiFi Chip Market Challenges

1.5.4 WiFi Chip Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 WiFi Chip Market Segment by Type

WiFi-4 Chip

WiFi-5 Chip

2.2 Global WiFi Chip Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global WiFi Chip Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global WiFi Chip Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global WiFi Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States WiFi Chip Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States WiFi Chip Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States WiFi Chip Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States WiFi Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 WiFi Chip Market Segment by Application

WiFi Router

Cell Phone

IoT

3.2 Global WiFi Chip Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global WiFi Chip Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global WiFi Chip Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global WiFi Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States WiFi Chip Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States WiFi Chip Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States WiFi Chip Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States WiFi Chip Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global WiFi Chip Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global WiFi Chip Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global WiFi Chip Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global WiFi Chip Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global WiFi Chip Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global WiFi Chip Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global WiFi Chip Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 WiFi Chip Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of WiFi Chip in 2021

4.2.3 Global WiFi Chip Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global WiFi Chip Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global WiFi Chip Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers WiFi Chip Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into WiFi Chip Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States WiFi Chip Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top WiFi Chip Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States WiFi Chip Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States WiFi Chip Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global WiFi Chip Market Size by Region

5.1 Global WiFi Chip Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global WiFi Chip Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global WiFi Chip Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global WiFi Chip Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global WiFi Chip Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global WiFi Chip Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global WiFi Chip Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America WiFi Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America WiFi Chip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific WiFi Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific WiFi Chip Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe WiFi Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe WiFi Chip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America WiFi Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America WiFi Chip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa WiFi Chip Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa WiFi Chip Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Broadcomm

7.1.1 Broadcomm Corporation Information

7.1.2 Broadcomm Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Broadcomm WiFi Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Broadcomm WiFi Chip Products Offered

7.1.5 Broadcomm Recent Development

7.2 Qualcomm

7.2.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

7.2.2 Qualcomm Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Qualcomm WiFi Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Qualcomm WiFi Chip Products Offered

7.2.5 Qualcomm Recent Development

7.3 Intel

7.3.1 Intel Corporation Information

7.3.2 Intel Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Intel WiFi Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Intel WiFi Chip Products Offered

7.3.5 Intel Recent Development

7.4 MediaTek

7.4.1 MediaTek Corporation Information

7.4.2 MediaTek Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 MediaTek WiFi Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 MediaTek WiFi Chip Products Offered

7.4.5 MediaTek Recent Development

7.5 NXP

7.5.1 NXP Corporation Information

7.5.2 NXP Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 NXP WiFi Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 NXP WiFi Chip Products Offered

7.5.5 NXP Recent Development

7.6 TI

7.6.1 TI Corporation Information

7.6.2 TI Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 TI WiFi Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 TI WiFi Chip Products Offered

7.6.5 TI Recent Development

7.7 Infineon

7.7.1 Infineon Corporation Information

7.7.2 Infineon Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Infineon WiFi Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Infineon WiFi Chip Products Offered

7.7.5 Infineon Recent Development

7.8 ON Semiconductor

7.8.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

7.8.2 ON Semiconductor Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 ON Semiconductor WiFi Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 ON Semiconductor WiFi Chip Products Offered

7.8.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Development

7.9 Realtek

7.9.1 Realtek Corporation Information

7.9.2 Realtek Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Realtek WiFi Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Realtek WiFi Chip Products Offered

7.9.5 Realtek Recent Development

7.10 Triductor Technology

7.10.1 Triductor Technology Corporation Information

7.10.2 Triductor Technology Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Triductor Technology WiFi Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Triductor Technology WiFi Chip Products Offered

7.10.5 Triductor Technology Recent Development

7.11 Espressif Systems

7.11.1 Espressif Systems Corporation Information

7.11.2 Espressif Systems Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Espressif Systems WiFi Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Espressif Systems WiFi Chip Products Offered

7.11.5 Espressif Systems Recent Development

7.12 Beken

7.12.1 Beken Corporation Information

7.12.2 Beken Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Beken WiFi Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Beken Products Offered

7.12.5 Beken Recent Development

7.13 ASR Microelectronics

7.13.1 ASR Microelectronics Corporation Information

7.13.2 ASR Microelectronics Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 ASR Microelectronics WiFi Chip Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 ASR Microelectronics Products Offered

7.13.5 ASR Microelectronics Recent Development

