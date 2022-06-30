2022 Global Stored Product Pest Control Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Stored Product Pest Control market was valued at 337.18 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.38% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Facilities that process, store, or sell grains and dried goods are at risk for infestation by stored product insects. These pests can rapidly move throughout a facility to attack dried, stored foods in grocery stores, warehouses, and processing facilities, destroying the products. In addition, some stored product insects create cocoons and webbing that can clog machinery and lead to costly downtime.Pest management is a key component of healthy living, food safety and sanitation programs.Rice elephant, saw grain thief, gluten, big grain thief, quaint pirate, longhorn pirate, wheat moth, Indian moth, pink moth, etc., are the main pests in the majority of grain production areas. Aluminium Phosphide (AlP) is used as a rodenticide, insecticide, and fumigant for stored cereal grains. It is used to kill small verminous mammals such as moles and rodents. Aluminium Phosphide (AlP) is used as both a fumigant and an oral pesticide. As a rodenticide, aluminium phosphide pellets are provided as a mixture with food for consumption by the rodents. The acid in the digestive system of the rodent reacts with the phosphide to generate the toxic phosphine gas. Aluminium phosphide reacts with water or acids to release phosphine: AlP + 3 H2O ? Al(OH)3 + PH3 AlP + 3 H+ ? Al3+ + PH3 Stored Product Pest Control are mainly divided into aluminum phosphide and magnesium phosphide, which are mainly used for pest control of cereals, vegetables and fruits. Due to the toxicity of metal phosphates, many companies devote themselves to developing new products. Global major consumption regions are distributed in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific etc. Revenue share of North America and Asia Pacific are separately about 23.52% and 38.44% in 2018.

