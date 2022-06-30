2022 Global Sports Protective Equipment Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Sports Protective Equipment market was valued at 895.45 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.74% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sports Protective Equipment can provide protection during the sports. Sports protective equipment include helmets, protective eyewear, mouth guards, face protection, jock straps, life jackets, safety mats, pads and guards, protective footwear and padded flame resistant pressure suits for motorcyclists and motor cross participants in our report.At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the sports protective equipment industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world`s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in USA and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. However, foreign companies` manufacturing cost is relatively high, so many foreign companies have plant in China. Although sports protective equipment brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

Bauerfeind

McDavid

LP SUPPORT

Mueller Sports Medicine, Inc.

Under Armour

Nike

Shock Doctor Sports

AQ-Support

Decathlon

Amer Sports

Adidas

Vista Outdoor

Xenith

Storelli

CENTURY

Schutt

By Types:

Helmets

Protective Eyewear

Face Protection and Mouth Guards

Pads, Guards and Straps

Protective Clothing and Footwear

By Applications:

Competitive Athlete

Scroll Sports

Ball Games

Mountaineering and Rock Climbing

Winter Sports

Water Sports

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Sports Protective Equipment Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Sports Protective Equipment Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Sports Protective Equipment Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Sports Protective Equipment Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Sports Protective Equipment Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Sports Protective Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Sports Protective Equipm

