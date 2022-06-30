Insights on the Portable Sewing Machine Market Report & Forecast to 2028 – by Players, Types, Applications and Region

QY Research latest released a report about Portable Sewing Machine(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global Portable Sewing Machine will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Portable Sewing Machine size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

This report focuses on global and United States Portable Sewing Machine, also covers the segmentation data of other regions in regional level and county level.

Key Market Segmentation

Portable Sewing Machine(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global Portable Sewing Machine will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Portable Sewing Machine size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

(country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stake holders, and other participants in the global Portable Sewing Machine will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Portable Sewing Machine size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361523/portable-sewing-machine

Breakup by Type

Handheld Sewing Machine

Mini Sewing Machine

Segment by Application

Online Sales

Offline Sales

Breakup by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Breakup by Company

Bernina

Brother

Janome

Singer

Feiyue

Shang Gong Group

Viking

UKICRA

Jaguar

Key Questions Answered in This Report

Ø How has the Global and United States Portable Sewing Machine performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Ø What are the key regional markets?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the Portable Sewing Machine type?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

Ø What is the breakup of the market size based on the region?

Ø What is the breakup of the market based on the region Level & country Level?

Ø What is the structure of the Global and United States Portable Sewing Machine and who are the key players?

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable Sewing Machine Product Introduction

1.2 Global Portable Sewing Machine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Portable Sewing Machine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Portable Sewing Machine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Portable Sewing Machine Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Portable Sewing Machine Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Portable Sewing Machine Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Portable Sewing Machine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Portable Sewing Machine in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Portable Sewing Machine Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Portable Sewing Machine Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Portable Sewing Machine Industry Trends

1.5.2 Portable Sewing Machine Market Drivers

1.5.3 Portable Sewing Machine Market Challenges

1.5.4 Portable Sewing Machine Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Portable Sewing Machine Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Handheld Sewing Machine

2.1.2 Mini Sewing Machine

2.2 Global Portable Sewing Machine Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Portable Sewing Machine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Portable Sewing Machine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Portable Sewing Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Portable Sewing Machine Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Portable Sewing Machine Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Portable Sewing Machine Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Portable Sewing Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Portable Sewing Machine Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Online Sales

3.1.2 Offline Sales

3.2 Global Portable Sewing Machine Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Portable Sewing Machine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Portable Sewing Machine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Portable Sewing Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Portable Sewing Machine Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Portable Sewing Machine Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Portable Sewing Machine Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Portable Sewing Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Portable Sewing Machine Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Portable Sewing Machine Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Portable Sewing Machine Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Portable Sewing Machine Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Portable Sewing Machine Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Portable Sewing Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Portable Sewing Machine Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Portable Sewing Machine Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Portable Sewing Machine in 2021

4.2.3 Global Portable Sewing Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Portable Sewing Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Portable Sewing Machine Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Portable Sewing Machine Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Portable Sewing Machine Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Portable Sewing Machine Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Portable Sewing Machine Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Portable Sewing Machine Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Portable Sewing Machine Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Portable Sewing Machine Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Portable Sewing Machine Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Portable Sewing Machine Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Portable Sewing Machine Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Portable Sewing Machine Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Portable Sewing Machine Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Portable Sewing Machine Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Portable Sewing Machine Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Portable Sewing Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Portable Sewing Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Portable Sewing Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Portable Sewing Machine Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Portable Sewing Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Portable Sewing Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Portable Sewing Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Portable Sewing Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Portable Sewing Machine Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Portable Sewing Machine Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Bernina

7.1.1 Bernina Corporation Information

7.1.2 Bernina Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Bernina Portable Sewing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Bernina Portable Sewing Machine Products Offered

7.1.5 Bernina Recent Development

7.2 Brother

7.2.1 Brother Corporation Information

7.2.2 Brother Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Brother Portable Sewing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Brother Portable Sewing Machine Products Offered

7.2.5 Brother Recent Development

7.3 Janome

7.3.1 Janome Corporation Information

7.3.2 Janome Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Janome Portable Sewing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Janome Portable Sewing Machine Products Offered

7.3.5 Janome Recent Development

7.4 Singer

7.4.1 Singer Corporation Information

7.4.2 Singer Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Singer Portable Sewing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Singer Portable Sewing Machine Products Offered

7.4.5 Singer Recent Development

7.5 Feiyue

7.5.1 Feiyue Corporation Information

7.5.2 Feiyue Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Feiyue Portable Sewing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Feiyue Portable Sewing Machine Products Offered

7.5.5 Feiyue Recent Development

7.6 Shang Gong Group

7.6.1 Shang Gong Group Corporation Information

7.6.2 Shang Gong Group Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Shang Gong Group Portable Sewing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Shang Gong Group Portable Sewing Machine Products Offered

7.6.5 Shang Gong Group Recent Development

7.7 Viking

7.7.1 Viking Corporation Information

7.7.2 Viking Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Viking Portable Sewing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Viking Portable Sewing Machine Products Offered

7.7.5 Viking Recent Development

7.8 UKICRA

7.8.1 UKICRA Corporation Information

7.8.2 UKICRA Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 UKICRA Portable Sewing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 UKICRA Portable Sewing Machine Products Offered

7.8.5 UKICRA Recent Development

7.9 Jaguar

7.9.1 Jaguar Corporation Information

7.9.2 Jaguar Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Jaguar Portable Sewing Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Jaguar Portable Sewing Machine Products Offered

7.9.5 Jaguar Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Portable Sewing Machine Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Portable Sewing Machine Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Portable Sewing Machine Distributors

8.3 Portable Sewing Machine Production Mode & Process

8.4 Portable Sewing Machine Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Portable Sewing Machine Sales Channels

8.4.2 Portable Sewing Machine Distributors

8.5 Portable Sewing Machine Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

For more information about this report, visit

https://us.qyresearch.com/reports/361523/portable-sewing-machine

Any questions or requirements, please do not hesitate to contact us.

About Us:

QYResearch founded in California, USA in 2007.It is a leading global market research and consulting company. With over 15 years’ experience and professional research team in various cities over the world，QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and customized research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship, and our strong commitment to sustainability. Up to now, we have cooperated with more than 59,000 clients across five continents. Let’s work closely with you and build a bold and better future.

Contact Us

QY Research

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: +1-626-842-1666(US) +852-5808-0956 (HK)

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 369 City of Industry CA 91748 United States