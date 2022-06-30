Global Aircraft Air Intake De-icer Market Trends and Report 2022 | By Penetrating Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QYResearch released a latest market research report on the Global and United States Aircraft Air Intake De-icer market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the Global Aircraft Air Intake De-icer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Scope of the report

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Aircraft Air Intake De-icer market size is estimated to be worth US$ million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ million by 2028 with a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028. Fully considering the economic change by this health crisis, by Type, Mechanical De-icing System accounting for % of the Aircraft Air Intake De-icer global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ million by 2028, growing at a revised % CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While by Application, Military Aircraft was the leading segment, accounting for over percent market share in 2021, and altered to an % CAGR throughout this forecast period.

Global Aircraft Air Intake De-icer Scope and Market Size

Aircraft Air Intake De-icer market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Aircraft Air Intake De-icer market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Mechanical De-icing System

Electric Pulse Anti-icing System

Electric Heating Anti-icing System

Segment by Application

Military Aircraft

Commercial Aircraft

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Ice Shield De-icing Systems

ITT

Ultra Electronics, Precision Control Systems

UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEM

DHSL

