Water Pressure Control Valve Market Trends and Forecast Report 2022 | By Players, Types, Applications and Regions

QY Research released a latest market research report on the global and United States Water Pressure Control Valve market, which is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Water Pressure Control Valve market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region, by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Water Pressure Control Valve market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.

Segment by Type

Remote Control Float Valves

Pressure Reducing Valves

Slow Closing Check Valves

Flow Control Valves

Pressure Relief Valves

Others

Segment by Application

Cooling Tower

Boiler

Heat Exchanger

Others

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Cla-Val

BERMAD

Watts

Singer

Flomatic Valves

OCV

Val-Matic Valve & Manufacturing Corporation

Shanghai Karon Eco-Valve

TEYI VALVE

Shanghai Yihuan

Young Austrian Valve

BNSV

Hengdabengfa

Shigao Valve

Yutai Valve

Zhengxuan Valve

The Goal of the Report

To study and analyze the global Water Pressure Control Valve consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of Water Pressure Control Valve market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Water Pressure Control Valve manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water Pressure Control Valve with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks).

To project the consumption of Water Pressure Control Valve submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Target Audience

> Water Pressure Control Valve companies

> Research organizations

> Government Organizations

> Research/Consultancy firms

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Pressure Control Valve Product Introduction

1.2 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Water Pressure Control Valve Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Water Pressure Control Valve Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Water Pressure Control Valve Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Water Pressure Control Valve Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Water Pressure Control Valve in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Water Pressure Control Valve Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Water Pressure Control Valve Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Water Pressure Control Valve Industry Trends

1.5.2 Water Pressure Control Valve Market Drivers

1.5.3 Water Pressure Control Valve Market Challenges

1.5.4 Water Pressure Control Valve Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Water Pressure Control Valve Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Remote Control Float Valves

2.1.2 Pressure Reducing Valves

2.1.3 Slow Closing Check Valves

2.1.4 Flow Control Valves

2.1.5 Pressure Relief Valves

2.1.6 Others

2.2 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Water Pressure Control Valve Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Water Pressure Control Valve Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Water Pressure Control Valve Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Water Pressure Control Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Water Pressure Control Valve Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Cooling Tower

3.1.2 Boiler

3.1.3 Heat Exchanger

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Water Pressure Control Valve Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Water Pressure Control Valve Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Water Pressure Control Valve Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Water Pressure Control Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Water Pressure Control Valve Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Water Pressure Control Valve Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Water Pressure Control Valve in 2021

4.2.3 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Water Pressure Control Valve Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Water Pressure Control Valve Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Water Pressure Control Valve Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Water Pressure Control Valve Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Water Pressure Control Valve Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Water Pressure Control Valve Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Water Pressure Control Valve Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Water Pressure Control Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Water Pressure Control Valve Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Water Pressure Control Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Water Pressure Control Valve Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Water Pressure Control Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Water Pressure Control Valve Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Water Pressure Control Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Water Pressure Control Valve Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Water Pressure Control Valve Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Water Pressure Control Valve Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Cla-Val

7.1.1 Cla-Val Corporation Information

7.1.2 Cla-Val Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Cla-Val Water Pressure Control Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Cla-Val Water Pressure Control Valve Products Offered

7.1.5 Cla-Val Recent Development

7.2 BERMAD

7.2.1 BERMAD Corporation Information

7.2.2 BERMAD Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BERMAD Water Pressure Control Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BERMAD Water Pressure Control Valve Products Offered

7.2.5 BERMAD Recent Development

7.3 Watts

7.3.1 Watts Corporation Information

7.3.2 Watts Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Watts Water Pressure Control Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Watts Water Pressure Control Valve Products Offered

7.3.5 Watts Recent Development

7.4 Singer

7.4.1 Singer Corporation Information

7.4.2 Singer Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Singer Water Pressure Control Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Singer Water Pressure Control Valve Products Offered

7.4.5 Singer Recent Development

7.5 Flomatic Valves

7.5.1 Flomatic Valves Corporation Information

7.5.2 Flomatic Valves Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Flomatic Valves Water Pressure Control Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Flomatic Valves Water Pressure Control Valve Products Offered

7.5.5 Flomatic Valves Recent Development

7.6 OCV

7.6.1 OCV Corporation Information

7.6.2 OCV Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 OCV Water Pressure Control Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 OCV Water Pressure Control Valve Products Offered

7.6.5 OCV Recent Development

7.7 Val-Matic Valve & Manufacturing Corporation

7.7.1 Val-Matic Valve & Manufacturing Corporation Corporation Information

7.7.2 Val-Matic Valve & Manufacturing Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Val-Matic Valve & Manufacturing Corporation Water Pressure Control Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Val-Matic Valve & Manufacturing Corporation Water Pressure Control Valve Products Offered

7.7.5 Val-Matic Valve & Manufacturing Corporation Recent Development

7.8 Shanghai Karon Eco-Valve

7.8.1 Shanghai Karon Eco-Valve Corporation Information

7.8.2 Shanghai Karon Eco-Valve Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Shanghai Karon Eco-Valve Water Pressure Control Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Shanghai Karon Eco-Valve Water Pressure Control Valve Products Offered

7.8.5 Shanghai Karon Eco-Valve Recent Development

7.9 TEYI VALVE

7.9.1 TEYI VALVE Corporation Information

7.9.2 TEYI VALVE Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 TEYI VALVE Water Pressure Control Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 TEYI VALVE Water Pressure Control Valve Products Offered

7.9.5 TEYI VALVE Recent Development

7.10 Shanghai Yihuan

7.10.1 Shanghai Yihuan Corporation Information

7.10.2 Shanghai Yihuan Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Shanghai Yihuan Water Pressure Control Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Shanghai Yihuan Water Pressure Control Valve Products Offered

7.10.5 Shanghai Yihuan Recent Development

7.11 Young Austrian Valve

7.11.1 Young Austrian Valve Corporation Information

7.11.2 Young Austrian Valve Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Young Austrian Valve Water Pressure Control Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Young Austrian Valve Water Pressure Control Valve Products Offered

7.11.5 Young Austrian Valve Recent Development

7.12 BNSV

7.12.1 BNSV Corporation Information

7.12.2 BNSV Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 BNSV Water Pressure Control Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 BNSV Products Offered

7.12.5 BNSV Recent Development

7.13 Hengdabengfa

7.13.1 Hengdabengfa Corporation Information

7.13.2 Hengdabengfa Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Hengdabengfa Water Pressure Control Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Hengdabengfa Products Offered

7.13.5 Hengdabengfa Recent Development

7.14 Shigao Valve

7.14.1 Shigao Valve Corporation Information

7.14.2 Shigao Valve Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Shigao Valve Water Pressure Control Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Shigao Valve Products Offered

7.14.5 Shigao Valve Recent Development

7.15 Yutai Valve

7.15.1 Yutai Valve Corporation Information

7.15.2 Yutai Valve Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Yutai Valve Water Pressure Control Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Yutai Valve Products Offered

7.15.5 Yutai Valve Recent Development

7.16 Zhengxuan Valve

7.16.1 Zhengxuan Valve Corporation Information

7.16.2 Zhengxuan Valve Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Zhengxuan Valve Water Pressure Control Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Zhengxuan Valve Products Offered

7.16.5 Zhengxuan Valve Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Water Pressure Control Valve Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Water Pressure Control Valve Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Water Pressure Control Valve Distributors

8.3 Water Pressure Control Valve Production Mode & Process

8.4 Water Pressure Control Valve Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Water Pressure Control Valve Sales Channels

8.4.2 Water Pressure Control Valve Distributors

8.5 Water Pressure Control Valve Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

